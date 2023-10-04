Fans are debating the marriage of Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie Mthombeni, as Dr Musa faces accusations of being overly expressive in his love for his wife.

The controversy began when he left multiple comments on Liesl's social media posts, leading to discussions on whether their relationship is one-sided.

Some argue that Liesl may have a different personality and prefers not to express her love publicly, while others believe Dr Musa's excessive displays of affection might be problematic

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Laurie Mthombeni found themselves trending on social media as Mzansi shared thoughts on their marriage. Musa has been accused of doing too much.

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Mthombeni's fans are asking if their relationship is one-sided. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Fans say Dr Musa and Liesl's marriage is one-sided

Dr Musa Mthombeni went from being praised for loving his wife Liesl loudly to being called out for doing a little too much. The star came under fire after going on Liesl's timeline to leave several comments.

The post sparked a huge debate on social media. Many fans said the marriage seems one-sided because Liesl never posts Musa as much as he does. A Twitter user with the handle @TwaRSA26 started the debate with a tweet that read:

PAY ATTENTION:

"I get that Dr Musa loves his wife, but does she also publicly express it like he does or it's a one-sided thing?"

Mzansi split over Dr Musa and Liesl's marriage being one-sided

Social media users weighed in on the celebrity couple's marriage. Many noted that the two might have different personalities and Liesl prefers to not express her love loudly on social media.

Others maintained that Dr Musa is doing too much and should stop "worshipping" his wife like a celebrity.

@Lumkagirl

"Maybe she's not a loud lover like him so we can't blame her for that."

@alan_sithole added:

"Why do we care? Why are we a generation that feels the need to discuss other people's lives?"

@DineoDMash commented:

"People have different personalities and seem expressive naturally. Expecting Liesl to have the same character as him is not it? Liesl seems to be kind of down and reserved. Allow them to be who they are...... That's the nature of healthy relations."

@Maximiserr noted:

"Dr Musa is a simp, he is pedestaling that woman too much, and if you treat a woman like a celebrity, she ends up treating you like a fan eventually."

Dr Musa Mthombeni’s extreme display of love to Liesl Laurie Mthombeni gets mixed reactions again

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni has come under fire again for showing "too" much love to his beautiful wife, Liesl Laurie Mthombeni, on social media. The star was called out by fans who said his actions make him look desperate.

Anyone who follows Dr Musa Mthombeni knows that he absolutely adores his stunning wife, Liesl. The star has professed his love several times, and Mzansi has hailed him for loving loudly.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News