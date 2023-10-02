Controversial businessman Leeroy Sidambe surprised everyone with a viral Instagram video professing his love for Mihlali Ndamase, even calling her his wife

The video sparked a social media frenzy, with many expressing their admiration for the couple

Some comments suggested that people misinterpret their relationship, with Mihlali being praised for financially supporting Leeroy

Leeroy Sidambe recently had the streets buzzing after professing his undying love for Mihlali Ndamase. The controversial businessman even referred to Mihlali as his wife in the now-viral video.

Leeroy Sidambe expressed his love for Mihlali Ndamase in a trending video. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Mihlali Ndamase trends after Leeroy Sidambe's video

Everyone knows Leeroy Sidambe is head over heels in love with Mihlali Ndamase, but no one saw his recent move coming. The controversial businessman who never says much on social media pulled a shocker when he professed his undying love for Mimi.

Speaking in a trending video from his Instagram stories., Sidambe who referred to Mihlali as his wife said he is going crazy because of his love for Mihlali. He added that people misinterpret their relationship but he adores her.

Mzansi reacts to Leeroy Sidambe's post to Mihlali

It was not long before Mihlali started trending on social media. People had much to say about the couple and many said they adore them.

@sanelenkosix said:

"Leeroy Sidambe expresses his love for his wife Mihlali Ndamase & goes on to say people misinterpret their relationship because Mihlali is the one who financially takes care of him."

@asanda_teedow wrote:

"Of course Leeroy is inlove with Mihlali , have you guys seen this girl? Like literally take time to look at her, she looks like a Doll!! Plus she is monied + she respects him. If we're being honest Leeroy lucked out. 10/10."

@Dspencer1990 added:

"Mihlali and that man! I wonder if his citizenship is legal. He's another Sam, with that Zulu accent from Zim. Fraud those ones."

Leeroy Sidambe reportedly ordered to pay R156K spousal support to ex-wife who opened a criminal case

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the ex-wife of businessman Leeroy Sidambe has reportedly opened a criminal case against him.

According to Sunday World, the ex-wife of the Sakhile Ezweni Group CEO has been dodging the R156k spousal support demands. This is after the businessman claimed to be unable to afford the amount.

