A young woman regrets taking her friend's advice to date a man from a powerful taxi owner family

In the TikTok post, the woman didn't reveal much detail, but it seems that the relationship didn't go as planned

South Africans reacted with humour and comforting words, many of them relating to the experience of being hurt by men

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

A woman was left feeling regretful after she took her friend's advice to date a man from a prominent taxi owning family.

A woman shared her experience of dating a man from a powerful family. Image: @_.mazulu._/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Woman opens up about dating man from powerful family

A video posted on TikTok by @_.mazulu._ shows the young woman crying her eyes out as she reveals that she gave a man from "the powerful taxi family in KZN" a chance.

Although she didn't reveal much detail, it is not hard to see that things didn't quite go as planned.

Watch the video below:

Heartbreak is hard to go through for several reasons. It is losing a relationship with someone you love and care about deeply.

It can feel like a physical pain in your chest, and it can be accompanied by a range of negative emotions, such as sadness, anger, grief, and loneliness.

South Africans react with humour and comforting words

Many ladies could relate to the struggle of dating men who left them hurting. Others joked about the pain of heartbreak.

Pretty replied:

"Letha inumber yakhe ngizame nami ."

Asanda wrote:

"Sikhala sibaningi awukhali uyi 1."

NqobiNdebele said:

"Lapho nomalume bakho nobaba bakho bayabasaba ngeke benze fokol."

iNkosazane yoNgunezi♡ commented:

"Hebaaana ngisho umahlomu wayekhala ."

Samantha Mlambo responded:

"Mama kodwa bewyaphi laphana!? Ngisaba kabi Ncese ntombi ngabe ngiyok’lwela manje nami ngyabasaba ⚰️."

Swati❤️ commented:

"Udinga glass ulale abasfuni abafana nkosyami ."

Woman shares glimpse into her life as a taxi passenger princess in viral TikTok video

In another article, Briefly News reported that one Mzansi woman married to a taxi owner, took to social media to share a video showing a glimpse into her life as a passenger princess of a 15-seater taxi.

@mkabhutiomdala posted a video on TikTok which shows her sitting in the passenger seat of a Quantum taxi and enjoying the perks of being her taxi driver bae's number one supporter.

Towards the end of the video, she can also be seen by her husband's side as he purchases a new vehicle to add to the fleet.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News