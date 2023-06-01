Makhadzi has been flying solo following her controversial breakup with her on-and-off boyfriend Master KG

The star seemingly hinted that she is ready to give love another go when she teased a song about moving on after a breakup

The Ghanama singer shared a short clip while crying on her social media pages and noted that she was not crying because she wants to go back

Makhadzi has put the pain she endured during her breakup with Master KG into an emotional song.

Makhadzi teased a new breakup song from her upcoming album. Image: @makhadzisa

The singer sampled the song on her timeline, hinting that it was about moving on after a breakup.

Makhadzi shares a snippet of her upcoming breakup song

Makhadzi has been working on releasing new music since breaking away from her team, Open Mic Productions. According to TimesLIVE, the star recently gave her followers what to look forward to when she posted a short video on her pages.

Taking to her Facebook page, the star said she was crying in the video not because she wants her ex back but because starting over is not easy. Part of the post read:

"I wish you all the best. We must make sure our new partners treat us well so we can never think of turning back. Are you ready for my album?"

Makhadzi's followers touched by star's emotional video

Makhadzi's video broke her followers' hearts. They took to her timeline to share heartwarming messages to their fav.

@Shady Chirimuuta wrote:

"Hey khadzi are u really crying my qeen. Stop crying i know you are a strong woman trust me one day you will be happy its not easy of course but God will definitely hear your prayers eventually you gonna meet someone who is going to love you for who you are as makhadzi not as an artist so stop stressing bby girl u so beautiful infect you are the most beautiful woman in the worrilld like you always say when u in stage makhadzi we love you so much Makhadzi."

@Sabie Modiba said:

"I know that pain my ❤️. Be strong for us. You are always my motivate Makhadzi. Keep up the good work. Lots of love"

@Middle Boy commented:

"The past it's overnew beginnings our beautiful Qeen god bless you."

@Annah Nkuna added:

"Omg, I love this!good luck my Queen ,this is the hit Your songs always has good massages "

Makhadzi misses dating after breakup with Master KG following cheating rumours, Mzansi shoots their shot

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi says she misses being in love following her breakup with Master KG.

On Facebook, the Ghanama hitmaker shared that she has been single for eight months, and her love life is crickets.

“So I must be single until when? Yhooo, it’s been full eight months and no-one coming to fool me nyana. Guys I miss being in love. Aibo, this is no longer normal."

