Sophie Ndaba gave her fans an update on the health condition of her eyes on her Instagram page

The actress said she had successful cataract surgery and thanked God for helping her pull through

South Africans flooded her comments section with well wishes and rejoiced that her eyesight improved

Sophie Ndaba gave her fans a health update on her socials.

Source: Instagram

Sophie Ndaba informed her Instagram followers that she underwent surgery to remove the second cataract in her eye.

Sophie Ndaba posts a video from the hospital

The former Generations actress posted a video of her in the hospital and penned a lengthy post thanking God and the hospital staff.

"Dear God, I keep thinking you'll eventually give up on me, but you are not a man that you should lie. Your promises are yes and amen! Thank you for sending Angels in the operating room with me. Thank you for the hands of the nurse that prepped me! We did it, Lord! Second eye cataract out, lens in!"

Sophie said she was grateful that her eyesight was much better and expressed how she could see her family now following the procedure.

"I can see my children's eyes and lips and smiles, we take so much for granted. Oh, what a wonder you are."

Sophie Ndaba details satan's attempt to blind her

The actress continued to praise God in the post and mentioned how the devil tried to blind her.

"Your promises are yes and amen. Lord, even when the devil tried to blind me, you served him notice! I can see again. Thank you, Lord, for not giving up on me. The devil has been served notice! 'Touch not my anointed He's tried everything with me everything. Nothing works under your watch, Father. I thank you. I love you. I will serve you all the days of my life! In Jesus' name, I pray, Amen."

See the Instagram post below:

SA Instagram users grateful Sophie's surgical procedure went well

@enjypoloe said:

"God took you on that journey so you could know who your real friends are. People had to give up on you so you can eliminate useless crowds when you get back up."

@makgethanthabiseng mentioned:

"Sophie you are a brave and strong lady that I have ever met in life. You make me be strong every day."

@andreanampe wrote:

"I see God's work through you. You are a walking miracle and are renewed. Your God is a God of miracles."

@nothando8809 shared:

"Amen, mama Sophie yoo I'm taken aback rheumatoid arthritis early blinded me luckily in the name of Jesus I'm improving."

@sothondosemazwide commented:

"I just see myself in you. Was diagnosed in 2019 at 31st type 1 and felt like my world has ended I remember I cried very hard in the toilet."

@hlekaninkanyani stated:

"Wow, I'm so happy for you. May God continue to bless you."

@njezalettie posted:

"Wena o Bossa, God loves you so much. He wants 2 use you still."

@vuyo2120 added:

"The Lord says don't touch the anointed ones, you won all these battles."

