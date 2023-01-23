Generations: The Legacy star, Letoya Makhene, shared a post dedicated to her wife, Lebo Keswa, for her birthday

In the caption, the actress said she is grateful for the entrepreneur's presence in her life because she finally learned how to truly love someone

However, the lovers' marriage is not always lovey-dovey, as they have hogged news headlines for the wrong reasons in the past few months

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Letoya Makhene is a girl in love and her social media posts prove it. The actress recently penned a sweet message for her loving wife, Lebo Keswa, on her Instagram page.

'Generations: The Legacy' actress, Letoya Makhene, has shared a video montage to celebrate her wife, Lebo Keswa's, birthday. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Lebo was celebrating her birthday not so long ago and Letoya showered her wife with love on Instagram. In a lengthy caption, Makhene thanked Lebo for being a sweetheart in their marriage.

The former Isidingo: The Need actress shared that sometimes their union is not rosy, but they always rise above their problems.

"I think you are the most beautiful thing that God has brought into my life and I love and cherish you. We may not see eye to eye on a lot of things, but we do make an exceptional team."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The star also revealed that she learned how to truly love when she met Lebo.

"You are that person that I will eternally thank God for bringing into my life. I Love You. I’ve Loved you from the first day that I met you. May this be a fruitful year for you. Filled with only positivity and everything that your heart has ever wished for. I Will Always Love You ❤️"

Check out the full caption below:

Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa's marriage is not always rosy

Letoya and Lebo's marriage hasn't been free of scandal. In recent months, the couple has made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

According to ZAlebs, the lovers were allegedly beaten by Letoya's baby daddy, Tshepo Leeuw, after they apparently refused to carry a parcel containing food for their son.

Another incident put Makhene and Keswa in the news when an unnamed source took to the media to allege that Lebo had domestically abused Letoya.

However, Lebo denied the rumours saying the unnamed woman was bitter because she rejected her.

“This woman said to me 'Mmm so you are Lebo Keswa I've always had a crush on'. I said unfortunately I’m married."

Generations: The Legacy star Letoya Makhene confirms reports that her ex Tshepo Leeuw attacked her and Lebo Kheswa

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Letoya Makhene has confirmed allegations that she and her wife Lebo Kheswa were attacked by her baby daddy Tshepo Leeuw. The star said she and Kheswa were living in fear following the attack.

The former Generations: The Legacy star's report came following a story published by a local publication stating that Tshepo lost his cool and physically assaulted the star and her wife. Per the publication, they had already opened a case at the Mondeor Police Station in Johannesburg.

Taking to Instagram, Letoya Makhene shared all the details with her fans. The actor and singer said her former lover became aggressive after her wife refused to carry a parcel containing foodstuff for their son.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News