Soccer star Andile Jali recently surprised fans by sharing pictures of his personalized shin pads, featuring images of his adorable daughters, breaking his usual trend of keeping his private life off social media

The gesture was widely appreciated by fans in South Africa, who found it cute and shared the images on various platforms

Jali has three children, Amahle and twins Andile Junior and Amarè, with his ex-wife Nonhle Ndala, although he generally maintains a private online presence focused on work-related content

Andile Jali recently proved that he puts his family first when he shared adorable pictures of his training kit. The soccer star who likes to keep his personal life away from social media posted the sweet pictures on his page.

Andile Jali shared pictures of his customised shin pads. Image: @andilejali_15

Source: Instagram

Andile Jali shares pictures of his customised shin pads

It's not every day that Andile Jali's fans get to see details about his private life. The Moroka Swallows star recently found his name popping up on social media after he shared adorable pictures of his personalised shin pads.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Jali shared pictures showing his shooters and shin pads. However, Mzansi couldn't help but notice that the shin pads had pictures of Jali's adorable daughters.

Fans found the gesture cute and reshared the pictures on various social media platforms.

Andile Jali's customised shin pads melted hearts on social media. Image: @andilejali_15

Source: Instagram

How many children does Andile Jali have?

Andile Jali is generally a private person. The celebrated soccer star barely shares details about his family and his social media pages are filled with work-related pictures and videos.

Ubetoo says Andile shares three beautiful children with his ex-wife, Nonhle Ndala. Their names are Amahle and twins Andile Junior and Amarè.

Kaizer Chiefs star Edmilson Dove celebrates adorable son's birthday with heartwarming message

In more news about soccer stars and their children, Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs player Edmilson Dove recently showed off his stylish son while celebrating his birthday. The doting dad also penned a touching message on his page.

Top Mozambican footballer who also plays for South African Premier Division club Kaizer Chiefs Edmilson Dove recently took time from his busy schedule to mark his adorable son's trip around the sun.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News