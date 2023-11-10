Springboks' match-winner Handré Pollard and his wife Marise have issued a winning to their followers

Mrs Pollard posted on her Instagram that people must be warned that they do not own a TikTok account and only use Instagram

The bogus account that has been reported clocks over 29.6K followers and 174K likes

The shy Springboks' fly-half, Handré Pollard, and his wife, Marise, have issued a scam notice after they were alerted of a bogus TikTok account.

Marise Pollard warns Mzansi about a fake social media account

The beautiful Marise took to her Instagram stories to warn their followers that a TikTok account impersonating Handré had been reported and that their fans should not fall for any scam as she and her husband were only on Instagram.

The fake account boasts an impressive 29.6K followers and 174.1K likes on content taken from Marise and Handré's Instagram, which have 163K and 390K followers, respectively.

Marise Hollard documents her life and pregnancy on Instagram

The Hollards, who are based in England, live a picture-perfect life, which Marise shares faithfully on her Instagram account.

Her last post was a picture of her and her national hero hubs holding her baby bump. She announced the pregnancy with five breathtaking pictures on her timeline and said:

"The biggest blessing of them all joining us April ‘24. Thank you Jesus for trusting us with this little life."

Check out the pictures in the post below:

Mzansi congratulates the Pollards on their pregnancy

People could not believe that they had a little Bokke on the way and said:

yoliswaoliphant was shocked:

"Haibo when did this happen? I've been checking you out, all pics you have a small waist, wow congratulations."

ujjustkidding said:

"He never misses anywhere."

ikho.kw agreed:

"One thing Handré will do is score."

thechills100 asked:

"When did you have time?"

nasreen_petersen joked:

"You just know this baby is going to be kicking like crazy, congratulations!"

