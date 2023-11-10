Rachel Kolisi has explained the mark on her forehead following a fan hitting her with a rugby ball

She clarified in an Instagram post after a dentist visit that it was not an injury

Her followers thanked her for her honest disclaimer and were grateful that the ball did not harm her

Siya Kolisi's wife, Rachel, is such an honest woman. She explained the uncomfortable-looking mark on her forehead, saying it was not from being hit by a rugby ball that a fan threw in the Springboks tour bus.

Rachel Kolisi shared why she has a mark on her forehead after she was hit by a rugby ball on the Springboks' tour bus. Images: @rachelkolisi

Rachel Kolisi explains the mark on her forehead after dentist visit

Mrs Kolisi took to her Instagram to share three of her favourite spots in Cape Town, listing her dentist, hairstylist and beauty therapist when she explained that the scar was not from being hit by the ball and said in part:

"Just wanted to drop a few of my favourite Cape Town spots all of which I worked with for well over 4 years. So can HIGHLY recommend them all!

"Disclaimer: the mark on my forehead is from the dentist glasses NOT a ball to the head "

Check out her post below:

Instagrammers applaud Rachel Kolisi for her honesty

She was labelled a woman of integrity after she told the truth, making netizens admire the Kolisis even more:

siphomadlingozi confessed:

"Thanks for the disclaimer because that’s exactly where my head went!"

kristiagier said:

"A very necessary disclaimer Hope you will be back for some wall balls soon!"

angiecapetown said:

"The disclaimer we never knew we needed."

lauriewatson_za was entertained:

"Haha I was about to ask is that mark from the ball!"

em_olley laughed:

"Love how you see the humour in it. Hope your head is okay from the ball though."

piecebypiecethrift2 commented:

"Thank you for clearing that up Rachelthat was gonna be my next question."

mj_wa_ferdie was amused:

"You know we all thought it was... Good thing you clarified that before any repost and people jumping to conclusions! Thanks for the plug and glad to see you doing just fine."

