The Springboks have been on a National tour around South Africa to show citizens the webb Webb-Ellis Cup

The captain of the South African rugby team, Siya Kolisi, and his wife, Rachel Kolisi, were both involved in the celebrations that started in Gauteng

The rugby team toured Cape Town, and a video of Rachel Kolisi left South African supporters worried she got hurt

Rachel Kolisi has shown immense support for her Springbok husband, Siya Kolisi. The iconic captain of the South African rugby team recently became a legend who led the country to victory twice.

Rachel Kolisi was with Siya Kolisi on their Springboks RWC Webb Ellis Cup tour in Cape Town where things went wrong. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

To celebrate, the Springboks are on a national tour throughout South Africa. Rachel Kolisi joined the tour in Cape Town and encountered bad luck during the event.

Rachel Kolisi in rugby ball incident

Rachel Kolisi was with the rest of the Springboks when someone threw a rugbye that hit her in the head. Watch the video by @MDNewss below:

Siya's wife posted pictures of the day from her perspective in a sweet Instagram post. See her post below:

SA apologises to Rachel Kolisi

Many people commented on the video of Rachel's unfortunate incident. A netizen posted the video from an angle showing the fan looking apologetic when the ball landed:

@RefilwePM said:

"Hope she is fine."

@NevilleMufc lamented:

"I was hoping something negative like this doesn't happen but I think I was asking for too much!"

Indoda_YomZuluu exclaimed:

"Ouch!"

@Nombulelo_Buly wrote:

"We like her…not cool."

@teee_squared argued:

"There’s another angle of this video and it clearly shows Siya telling the person to throw the call. He just missed it and it hit Rachel, by accident. This wasn’t intentional."

@SiphiweMdh41162 declared:

"Cape Town people are wild."

Siya and Rachel dance together

Siya teaching Rachel how to dance has been a national running joke. A recent video shows the athlete busting moves and getting his wife to join.

