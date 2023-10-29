Siya Kolisi became the first captain to lead his country's team to a Rugby World Cup (RWC) victory twice

The nation celebrated the Springboks' win over the All Blacks, and many people's attention turned to Siya Kolisi's wife, Rachel Kolisi

Netizens took to social media to express how happy they were to see Rachel Kolisi rally behind the Springboks captain

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Siya Kolisi has made history as the captain of the Springboks. The rugby player's wife, Rachel Kolisi, had many eyes on her as she reacted to seeing Siya Kolisi lift the RWC trophy.

Rachel Kolisi was full of emotion as she watched her hubby Siya Kolisi with the RWC 2023 trophy, and Mzansi loved seeing her support. Image: Getty Images/ David Ramos/ Instagram / @rachelkolisi

Source: UGC

Siya and Rachel Kolisi are one of the most beloved couples in South Africa. People were beaming as they saw emotions run high for Rachel Kolisi when the Springboks beat New Zealand.

Rachel Kolisi shows love to Siya Kolisi

Twitter users made Rachel Kolisi as they discussed how much support she showed her husband, Siya. A netizen, @SithaleKgaogelo, shared a viral video of Rachel wiping away tears after watching Siya lift the Webb Ellis Cup.

Watch the below:

SA gush over Rachel and Siya Kolisi

Various posts on social media showed people who admired how much Rachel stands behind Siya Kolisi. People posted tweets dedicated to the lovely couple, with many applauding Rachel for being a great wife to the captain of the Springboks.

@MLutseke said:

"Bro the way she welcomed his siblings in France. I love it for them man..May Siya always respect her."

@Ke_Arturo commented:

"She's a day one."

@BRA_MATHIBELA exclaimed:

"She's one in a million. The brother is in safe hands."

Siya Kolisi's family is goals

The Springboks captain is not just a rugby man, he is also a family guy. Online users love to see Siya spend time with his children, and a video went viral because it showed the Springboks captain combing his daughter's hair while off duty.

Rachel Kolisi flexes her lawnmowing skills

Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi, the wife of South African rugby captain Siya Kolisi, has gained widespread admiration after she shared a video of her mowing the lawn at her Paris home.

The heartwarming video has struck a chord with people across Mzansi, who are celebrating her genuine nature. The video, which was posted on Instagram, captures Rachel's cheerful personality as she takes on the task of mowing the lawn.

What makes this moment particularly noteworthy is her willingness to engage in ordinary chores despite her husband's fame and success in the world of rugby.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News