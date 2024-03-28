The former Bafana defender showed his abilities are not limited to the football field after he impressed in a funny skit on Twitter

Alongside his son, Radebe comically asked for help in trying to understand his TV remote while relaxing in his home

Fans said Radebe's performance not only had them laughing but also had them thinking about their own experiences

Bafana legend Lucas Radebe impressed fans with his acting skills in a funny video. Image: Christian Augustin / Tony Marshall

Source: Getty Images

Local fans responded positively to Bafana legend Lucas Radebe, who made his acting debut in a funny viral video on Twitter (X).

In the skit, Radebe struggles to understand his TV remote, so he asks his son for help, but not before searching his home for assistance.

Lucas Radebe shines on the screen

Watch Radebe's acting debut in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

During his career, Radebe captained Bafana and played for England side Leeds United, where he remains a popular figure.

The defender also played for Kaizer Chiefs back home and showed concern about the club's current situation as they sit 11th on the PSL log with no hope for silverware.

Fans applaud Radebe's starring role

Current Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams was applauded for showing his fatherly side, while fans also saw a loving bond between Radebe and his son in the video.

Thato saw the bond between Radebe and his son:

"Beyond that, the oke has a solid relationship with his Dad. Some dads don't even have pics with their kids."

Ndumiso T. Simelane had no words:

""

Mrs La Rossay said the video brought back some memories:

"My father literally did this. He would want us having peace."

Kumarie Van Heerden kept it short and sweet:

"Brilliant"

Iam_NCEDI loved it:

"This is so dope."

Jama thinks Radebe's son looks like him:

"Only now I noticed that he does look like his dad."

The Duke confessed:

"Damn…. this is so me."

Nate Forty K said there was more than looks that Radebe and his son shared:

"Lmao, you and dad got the same walk dawg "

Mphoza 929 said Radebe took time out from watching Bafana to shoot the advert:

"Two streets away at the time in the middle of a tense game of football."

Debora Lethuba admired the Radebe's home:

"Beautiful home "

Themba Zwane surpasses Doctor Khumalo

While Lucas Radebe is enjoying the limelight, a fellow legend, Doctor Khumalo, has to look further down the list of Bafana goalscorers after he was surpassed by Themba Zwane, as reported by Briefly News.

The 34-year-old Zwane scored a brace against Algeria on Tuesday, 26 March 2024, which took him to 11 national goals and above Khumalo.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News