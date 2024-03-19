Goalkeeper and Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams showed his love for his son by posting a picture of them together on social media

Williams will travel to Algeria to play for Bafana in two Fifa Series matches against Andorra and the host nation

Football fans are amazed about how much Williams has grown and question if the 12-year-old will follow in his father's footsteps

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams shared a picture of him and his son, Mikael, on social media. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee / MB Media

Ahead of playing for Bafana Bafana in the Fifa Series, captain Ronwen Williams shared a picture of him spending time with his 12-year-old son, Mikael.

The goalkeeper shared a picture via Instagram of him and his son at a sporting event before he travels to Algeria for Bafana's match against Andorra on Thursday, 21 March 2024.

Ronwen Williams shows his love for his son

Williams shared the picture with his son in the post below:

Speaking in 2019 to Sowetan Live, Williams said his son turned his life around and remains an essential part of his life.

Williams said:

"You can imagine, I started playing professionally while I was still a teenager, so all the money and popularity can go to your head. But thankfully, I had a son, and it changed my life. I became a better human being and being a dad gave me that huge responsibility that made me have to re-evaluate my focus."

Williams, who will be joined in fatherhood by Eben Etzebeth after the Bok shared that his wife is expecting in a wedding anniversary post, added his family is crucial to his success.

Williams is a Mzansi hero

During the African Cup of Nations, Williams led Bafana to a bronze medal while he also finished as the tournament's Golden Glove winner.

The Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper also showed his giving side after he donated money to his former primary school, Gelvandale Primary School in Gqeberha.

Football lovers swoon over Williams' love for his son

Mzansi football fans love the Bafana skipper and that admiration has been passed onto his son.

Ednacavuquila showed her love for the Williams clan:

"Such a father, such a son!"

Sundowns teammate Tashreeq Matthews showed his respect to Williams:

"Number 1!"

Ortiz_diamond asked if Mikael would follow in his father's footsteps:

"Is your son going to play ball, too? #AFCON goalkeeper 1."

Chidasalumu backs Williams' son to be a baller:

"Be attentive, young Africa is coming!"

Wedaadmuller noticed the similarity of looks:

"But when did Mikael become your twin?"

Tshepi van Mor had to look twice:

"No ways, is this Mikael? Wow, he's grown so big, I can't believe my eyes."

Vee Bartman expressed admiration:

"Our goalkeeper with the most ❤️❤️"

Bruce Bvuma is coming for Williams' spot

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma will be hoping to get his chance to displace Ronwen Williams after he was named in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad, as reported by Briefly News.

The Amakhosi goalkeeper was an unused substitute during the African Cup of Nations, but some game time could be heading his way during matches against Andorra and Algeria.

