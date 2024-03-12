A Limpopo man and his four-year-old daughter's bodies were found hanging on the roof of their home in Bela Bela

It's suspected that the man took his daughter's life before taking his own life in a similar manner

South Africans were horrified by the incident and were saddened by the fact that the man allegedly killed his child

LIMPOPO – A man from Limpopo allegedly killed his four-year-old daughter before he killed himself.

Limpopo man kills child, himself

SowetanLIVE reported that the incident took place on 10 March in the evening. The police were called to the scene, where they found the man and his child hanging on the roof. The police suspected that the man killed his daughter and took his own life. Police also suspected that the deaths could have been motivated by domestic problems.

The province's commissioner, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, called on community members to seek help when facing domestic challenges. The police will investigate a murder case and an inquest inquiry into the incident.

Netizens hurt by the incident

The conversation on Facebook about the murder-suicide was sombre, as many felt pity for the mother.

Pebetsii Chiloane said:

"Some decisions are so hurtful. The mother will never recover from this. If she knew, she would have left with her daughter."

Setukana Molaakgosi said:

"He did this just to get back at the mother. Why cut the poor kid's life short?"

Mpho Ronny remarked:

"I suspect gender-based violence."

Mpumelelo Mdluli said:

"God, please help us through these difficult times."

