Mzansi football legend Lucas Radebe says former side Kaizer Chiefs has been a 'big disappointment' this season and Cavin Johnson's men need to improve

Radebe added that a team like Amakhosi is too big of a brand to go a decade without silverware as they sit seventh on the PSL log and have been knocked out of the Nedbank Cup

Local football fans have little faith that Johnson and the rest of the current squad can live up to the expectations of supporters and Radebe

Former Bafana skipper Lucas Radebe says Cavin Johnson and Kaizer Chiefs' players have disappointed fans. Image: Frennie Shivambu / Lee Warren

Former Bafana and Leeds United captain Lucas Radebe says the performances of his former side, Kaizer Chiefs, are 'worrying' as the side faces another year without silverware.

The Amakhosi are seventh in the PSL log and were knocked out early of the Nedbank Cup by lower division side Milford FC.

Situation worsens for Kaizer Chiefs

Cavin Johnson's side also suffered back-to-back losses in the Soweto Derby this season, and the side is also facing a hefty fine for unruly fan behaviour.

Speaking to IOL, the Chiefs legend said:

“It is concerning for such a big club that they have just dropped like this. The fact that they are not in the Nedbank Cup is a big disappointment for the fans and for the club.”

Barren decade for Amakhosi

Radebe also bemoaned the fact that Chiefs have failed to win any silverware for 10 years and believes that external factors might be affecting what happens on the field.

"Having played for the club, knowing how big a brand it is and not having won a trophy for 10 years, it is worrying. This is what a club strives for – winning trophies and bragging rights. It shows the wrongs that are happening at the club, and there is a lot that is happening that we don’t see."

Players must show maturity

Previously, Chiefs were a regular feature in the Bafana squad, but recently, Hugo Broos only named goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma in the team to face Andorra and Angola in Fifa Series 2024 matches taking place at the end of March.

The former Bafana skipper, though, said Chiefs players should not be concerned about the national team and 'must mature into the Chiefs jersey first'.

Little to no faith shown in Chiefs

As Johnson and his players continue to struggle on the field, football fans do not think things will change at Amakhosi.

Kaygee M Mvelase has little faith in the side:

"That team is cursed, even if they can hire José Mourinho, things will still be the same."

Zairdeluxe Elvis Mathekga paints a bleak picture:

"Chiefs is just a useless club."

Abbey Makeke admired Radebe's words:

"The Legend has spoken‍."

Ntate Dean Mosala thinks the problem comes from the top:

"The management is only behind the profits, not the team success right now."

Political leader calls for removal of the Motaung family

UDM leader and Kaizer Chiefs fan Bantu Holomisa believes the fact that Kaizer Motaung's children hold top executive roles at the club is the problem and they need to step down, as reported by Briefly News.

The political leader believes the club should look to hiring professionals to fill the executive ranks as the Chiefs brand is too important.

