Bantu Holomisa, leader of the United Democratic Movement, says Kaizer Chiefs should look into hiring professional executives instead of hiring family members

Holomisa says the need for proper management at the Soweto club is essential as the PSL club plays a vital role in other sectors

Amakhosi fans agree with the UDM leader, claiming the Motaung family is the reason behind the team's current troubles

UDM Leader Bantu Holomisa says the time has come for Kaizer Motaung's children to step down from Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Tebogo Letsie / Touchline

Source: Getty Images

Lifelong Kaizer Chiefs supporter and United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa says the club needs to remove the Motaung family if they are to thrive again.

Holomisa is a close friend of club founder, Kaizer Motaung, but he feels the children of the football legend have no business holding top jobs at Amakhosi.

Keeping it in the Motaung family

Motaung's son, Kaizer Motaung Junior, is the current sporting director while his siblings, Jessica Bobby and Kemiso also hold top roles at the PSL club.

Although Holomisa has called for the removal of Motaung family, the commitment of the children is evident after Jessica was recently following their 3-2 Soweto Derby defeat.

Bantu Holomisa calls for professional leadership

Holomisa, known as the General, has called for removing the Motaung kids,. Instead, he says Amakhosi should look to bring in professionals to take the reins.

Speaking to Sunday World, he said:

“We might have to seriously consider, as fans of Kaizer Chiefs, to formalise how do we advise the leadership of the club. The fans of the club are used to Motaung when he was hands-on. Maybe the club should be looking at professionalising the management of the club.”

Holomisa calls for a change in the Kaizer Chiefs hierarchy in the tweet below:

Kaizer Chiefs is a money-maker for other sectors

The UDM leader added Kaizer Chiefs is a massive brand within Mzansi and their success helps other industries.

“Kaizer has built that empire for his family and also for the business of South Africa because if Chiefs are coming to the city, the hotels are going to be full, the taxis are going to get money, stores and garages are going to make money."

Fans back Holomisa

Holomisa's call for change has been supported by the Amakhosi faithful, whose actions during the Soweto Derby could cost the side a hefty fine.

Freddy Makambeni feels there is no need for a drastic change:

"With the current team, Chiefs need few signings, not wholesale changes ✌️✌️✌️✌️"

Kgotso Kubheka feels a change must be made but has doubts:

"I totally agree, they are the reason why Chiefs has been failing this much. Making wrong moves, especially their appointments of coaches. I think the only person that should continue is Jessica, but Bobby and his brother Jr, I think they need to step aside and appoint someone from outside. But it's their family team, so we can't do anything."

Mpetjeng Makua backs Holomisa:

"He is right, Kaiser Chiefs is a football team, not the royal family. The Motaung boys need people who are capable to run the team, especially signing of players. They have been signing the likes of Chirambandoro to Gonzalez."

Zwai Ntombini singled out one of Motaung's children:

"Fully agree General, the problem in that Chiefs is that Bobby Motaung."

Managerial change at Kaizer Chiefs

While fans call for a change to the Kaizer Chiefs boardroom, one change that is imminent at the Amakhosi is the new head coach and, according to Briefly News, a former international boss is interested.

Former Nigeria boss José Peseiro has joined the growing list of potential managerial candidates to take over at Kaizer Chiefs.

Source: Briefly News