Springbok player Handre Pollard recently entered the dirty thirties and it was an unforgettable affair

Birthday messages, including one from Siya Kolisi, flooded in for Handre Pollard on his special day

The flyhalf became a South African hero after he helped the Springboks to World Cup glory last year

Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard celebrated his 30th birthday this week. Image: David Rogers / Steve Haag

Handre Pollard entered the third decade of his life on Monday, 11 March 2024. Fans and teammates, including skipper Siya Kolisi, showed their love for Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard, who is currently playing for Leicester Tigers in the Gallagher Premiership.

Bok skipper Kolisi, who is recovering after arm surgery, took to his Instagram to wish Pollard a happy birthday, showing his true love for the flyhalf.

Brotherly love between Handre Pollard and Siya Kolisi

“Hope you have an amazing day and year! Going through the photos took me through some great and tough memories. Got too much respect for you my brother.”

Pollard, who in January had Mzansi swooning over news of the expected arrival of a new baby, is not only a two-time world champion but also third-highest scoring Bok with 698 points.

Fans took to social media to help Pollard make his special day even better with special messages of love and admiration.

Monwabisi Thethayo not only sent his wishes but also gave high praise:

"Happy birthday to the best flyhalf in the world."

Thomas Baloyi shows his gratitude to Pollard:

"South African product. Happy birthday SA machine. We are happy to celebrate this day with u."

Johanna Isaks sent a colourful message:

"Happy birthday enjoy your special day with love and happiness enjoy "

Makhuvele Nicholus wished Pollard many more happy years:

"Happy birthday and many more years to come "

Dehlia Fernandez shared her personal love for the flyhalf:

"Happy birthday my all time favourite Handre, may God bless you."

Tebogo Silinda put the Leicester Tiger player top of the charts

"The greatest kicker of all time"

June Bishop Hoy shared fond memories:

"Happy birthday. Will never forget how well you played at the last World Cup. Love and best wishes."

