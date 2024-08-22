PSL club Cape Town City has officially announced the signing of French striker Amadou Soukouna on Thursday, 22 August 2024

The 32-year-old agreed terms with the club a few weeks ago but had to wait for an end to a travel ban before joining from Thai side Bangkok United

Local football fans praised the signing on social media, saying the former Maritzburg United star can help City achieve success this season

French striker Amadou Soukouna has returned to the PSL after being unveiled as a Cape Town City player on Thursday, 22 August 2024.

The 32-year-old previously played in Mzansi for Maritzburg United, now Durban City, from 2021 to 2023, scoring 11 goals and has now joined the Citizens.

French striker Amadou Soukouna is officially a Cape Town City player. Image: Neal Simpson/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

Soukouna would have arrived sooner at the Citizens if not for a travel ban preventing him from leaving Thailand, where he played for Bangkok United.

Amadou Soukouna arrives at Cape Town City

City announced Soukouna's arrival in the video below:

A Briefly News source at Cape Town City said the club is happy to announce the arrival of the French striker, who replaces last season's top scorer, Khanyisa Mayo.

The source said:

"The club is happy that his travel issues have been sorted, and he has officially signed. He is a player that comes with a lot of experience playing at different levels, and he is somebody the club feels can add a lot of value to the squad."

Local fans welcome Soukouna back

Local football fans took to social media to welcome Soukouna back to the PSL and said the striker is capable of spearheading City's attack.

Senzo Ongaphulan Inhliziyo Memela rates Soukouna:

“Wayyyyyy better than Mayo.”

Mukelani Xulu is fan:

"Good signing, he's a great finisher."

Shimmy Shimza Makau remembers Soukouna:

"I know him from Maritzburg United."

Philli Jones made a suggestion:

"Cape Town City should have signed Gonzalez."

Tsholofelo King II predicts big things for City:

"City is cooking something big this season."

A Cape Town City star suffers an injury

As Briefly News reported, local football fans will have to wait longer to see new Cape Town City player Carlinhos in action after he picked up an injury.

The Angolan playmaker is a recent arrival at the club but may now have to wait until 2025 to debut.

