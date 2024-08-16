Football Fans Will Have To Wait Longer To See a New Cape Town City Star in Action
- Angolan playmaker Carlinhos has suffered a knee injury and will miss the first half of the season after recently signing for Cape Town City
- The 29-year-old was part of several new arrivals at the PSL club but will now have to wait longer to make his debut for the Citizens
- Local football fans wished the Angolan international a speedy recovery on social media, while others said City knew they bought an injury-prone player
Cape Town City has suffered a significant injury blow ahead of the 2024/2025 PSL season after new playmaker Carlinhos was ruled out for several months with a knee injury.
The 29-year-old Angolan joined City during the off-season but did not feature in their 1-0 victory over Sekhukhune United in the MTN8 quarterfinal on Saturday, 10 August 2024.
Carlinhos' injury will come as a blow to Citizen fans, who were looking forward to seeing him play following his transfer from Angolan side Petro de Luanda.
Carlinhos will miss several months due to injury
City confirmed Carlinhos' injury on their Twitter (X) account:
According to City's Twitter (X) account, the midfielder will be out for several months, while the club also announced the arrival of defender Ntsikelelo Ngqonga from Moroka Swallows.
City tweeted:
"Carlinhos has suffered a knee injury, which will see him miss the first half of the season. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Carlinhos."
Fans wish Carlinhos a speedy recovery
Local football fans expressed their sadness on social media following Carlinhos' injury, saying they looked forward to seeing the Angolan in action.
Craig Wilkinson is sad:
"What a shame. I was looking forward to seeing him in action. Speedy recovery to you, young man."
Vumelani Themba Sibindi says City made a mistake:
"You signed him knowing very well he's injury prone, serves you right."
Mc Mduva Moloi wishes Carlinhos well:
"Speedy recovery soldier."
Marlon Van Der Spuy hopes for the best:
"Come back stronger."
Hamilton Westbrook is hopeful:
"See you soon, Carmo."
Mamelodi Sundowns will miss a key player
As Briefly News reported, PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns will be without star goalkeeper Ronwen Williams at the start of the 2024/2025 season.
The Bafana Bafana skipper and defending PSL Golden Glove winner has been given time off to recover from a shoulder injury fully.
