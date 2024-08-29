Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos will use a new goalkeeper after leaving Ronwen Williams out of his squad for the Afcon qualifiers in September 2024

The national team skipper has been ruled out through injury, and Orlando Pirates shot-stopper Sipho Chaine has been tipped to start for Bafana

Local fans reacted to the final squad on social media, saying they were happy to see Chaine in the team alongside fellow new faces

Hugo Broos has named four new faces in the Bafana Bafana squad to face Uganda and South Sudan in the Afcon qualifiers in September 2024.

Sipho Chaine, Rushwin Dortley, Fawaaz Basadien and Thalente Mbatha have been selected for the first time in the Bafana side, while skipper Ronwen Williams was ruled out through injury.

Sipho Chaine has been backed to start for Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana team. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP and Richard Pelham/FIFA.

Pirates' new senior shot-stopper Chaine has been backed to fill the gap left by Williams after he was named alongside fellow goalkeepers Ricardo Goss and Veli Mothwa.

Hugo Broos cuts several stars

Bafana announced the squad on their Twitter (X) profile:

In addition to naming four new faces, Broos also decided to remove Dutch-born striker Simon van Duivenbooden from the preliminary squad and Al Ahly star Percy Tau.

After naming the squad, Broos can now prepare to host Uganda at the Orlando Stadium on Friday, 6 September, before travelling to face South Sudan on Saturday, 10 September.

Fans are happy with the changes

Local football fans praised the changes on social media and said Chaine deserves his chance on the Bafana squad.

Tsireledzo Phosa notes the inclusion of Mobbie:

"I knew Hugo Broos loves his son, Mobbie, too much."

Sylvia Walker is happy to see Chaine in the side

"Finally, he swallowed his pride and dropped Tau. Besides that, I'm so happy to see Chaine finally make it to the squad."

Yung Ty Crusty likes certain parts of the squad:

"Good midfield position and forwards."

Ntando Themba is happy to see the new faces:

"Sipho, Basadien and Mbatha. I'm happy for these guys."

C'mon Ta'wa Cgafa made a suggestion:

“Sesane and Monyane in; Sibisi and Mobbie out. My opinion."

Amilile Mdleleni admires Broos:

"One thing I like about our coach is that he mixes experience with young stars. Preparing them for the future."

Thabiso Eugene likes Mbatha:

"Thalente Mbatha, what a player! Broos couldn't resist, and I am glad he dropped Aubaas. Thalente can only offer what Mokoena does. Rele is there to stay."

Lungelo Scelo Mntimandze is happy:

"I'm so happy for Sipho Chaine; he deserves it, as well as Thalente Mbatha."

Justice Ngobeni rates Mofokeng:

"I am very happy to see Mofokeng being selected again. A fantastic young player."

Mongezi Nyenzi praised Chaine:

"Chaine should lead this goalkeeping department."

Ronwen Williams is close to a return

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams is close to returning following shoulder surgery.

The Bafana Bafana skipper has been ruled out for the start of the season while he recovers from a shoulder injury.

