Goalkeeper Sipho Chaine is looking forward to being the senior goalkeeper at Orlando Pirates next season

The 27-year-old Bafana Bafana shot-stopper has been upgraded after the departure of Siyabonga Mphontshane and Richard Ofori

Local fans praised Chaine on social media, saying the player deserves to be the number one goalkeeper at Pirates

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Sipho Chaine is committed to proving himself as the senior shot-stopper at Orlando Pirates.

The 27-year-old star hopes to keep his place as first-choice goalkeeper at Pirates after Siyabonga Mponthsane and Richard Ofori left the club at the end of last season.

Orlando Pirates star Siphjo Chaine is ready to be a leader in the team. Image: Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Chaine played during Pirates' first matches in the MTN8 and CAF Champions League, while Mpontshane has returned to the club as assistant goalkeeper coach.

Sipho Chaine will help the younger goalkeepers

Chaine speaks about his senior role in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Chaine will be looking to win the PSL Golden Glove Award while, according to iDiski Times, he will help mentor fellow Pirates goalkeepers Melusi Buthelezi and Sphamandla Gumede.

Chaine said:

"For me, I've always been that person, even last season when we had a lot of junior goalkeepers come train with us; my space is that I need to help somebody get better at any aspect that I think he needs to get better, and the most important thing is to help them where they are, what is required to be at a club like Pirates and also guide them into moving into their next level in their careers."

Fans praise Chaine

Pirates supporters praised Chaine on social media, saying the 27-year-old deserves his place as the number one shot-stopper at the Soweto club.

Simoes Azarias Chicuava is a fan:

"Number one!"

Salang Matlole admires Chaine:

"He is improving every game."

Lony Zoom supports Chaine:

"Just keep it up."

Gift Gordon Mdlalose backs the player:

"Best keeper in our team."

Cuba Godfrey Thaane hopes for the best:

"Keep it up, boy."

Richard Ofori has overseas offers

As reported by Briefly News, the Ghanaian goalkeeper has offers from overseas clubs after leaving Orlando Pirates at the end of last season.

After leaving the Soweto giants, the 30-year-old goalkeeper has reportedly attracted interest from clubs in Asia and Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News