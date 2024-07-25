Shot-stopper Richard Ofori has reported interest from the Middle East after he left Soweto giants Orlando Pirates at the end of June 2024

The 30-year-old has been training alone since leaving the Bucs and has attracted interest from PSL and foreign clubs

Local football fans backed Ofori to secure a move to the Middle East on social media, while others believe the Ghanaian goalkeeper should hang up his gloves

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori could be heading to the Middle East after leaving Orlando Pirates at the end of June 2024.

Richard Ofori is considering leaving Mzansi

Ofori has options, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Ofori is considering his options, while Ghana’s head coach, Maxwell Konadu, has backed the goalkeeper in finding a new club.

The source said:

“He is not limited to the PSL in his search for a new club, and there could be a possibility of him going to the Middle East as well.”

Since joining Pirates in 2020 from Maritzburg United, Ofori played 35 matches for the Bucs and has represented his nation since 2015.

Fans back Ofori

Local football fans backed Ofori on social media to secure a move to the Middle East, while others think he should hang up his boots and stay in Mzansi.

Patrick Galekgathege Moses says Ofori must stay in Mzansi:

“He should stay and retire in RSA.”

Bongani Mbonambi wants to know Ofori’s next club:

“Destination loading.”

Mlindos Khathi says Ofori will stay:

“Going overseas is not an option.”

Medofopa Jeffery backed Ofori:

“I pray he gets a new club in the Middle East. His star shall shine brightly.”

Ato Apronti is pessimistic:

“He’ll concede three goals per game this season. No club wants him.”

