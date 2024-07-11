Richard Ofori has been backed by Ghana's head coach Maxwell Konadu to find a new club after his release from Orlando Pirates

The Ghanian international goalkeeper's contract at the Soweto giants expired at the end of June 2024

Local fans backed the shot-stopper to find a new club after they praised the 30-year-old goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori is looking for a new club. Image: Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire and Ira L. Black/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori will find a new club after leaving Orlando Pirates, Black Stars coach Maxwell Konadu.

The 30-year-old is a free agent after Pirates released him following the expiration of his contract at the end of June 2024.

Richard Ofori will find a new club, Maxwell Konadu

Ofori has been backed by his national team coach, according to the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Konadu backed Ofori to bounce back from leaving Pirates, who have shown an interest in star Stanley Nwabali.

Konadu said:

"I have no doubt in my mind that he will bounce back. Definitely, he will bounce back. I don't know his situation with Pirates now, but I definitely know that if he stays injury-free, Ofori will always bounce back because he is a tough boy."

Fans are admirers of Ofori

Local football fans took to social media, saying Ofori still has a lot to offer clubs in the PSL and that they will not be surprised if he signs for a new club soon.

Broe Skaap ChilLie Mavezi picked a destination:

"Chiefs need him."

Ngceboh Mkhatshwa said Pirates should give Ofori a second chance:

"Pirates should sign him again."

Mfumo Papa-Vulombe Mfumisani Ngobeni says it is time Ofori returns to Ghana:

"He must go back to Ghana."

Mirram Mapotsho Ntsoeu isa fan of Ofori:

"I wish you could find a team, my Black Cat."

Bhukula Bhukula backed Ofori:

"Ofori is a good keeper, and he's going to get a job."

Richard Ofori defends his Afcon performance

As Briefly News reported, Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori blamed his defenders after the Black Stars' 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the African Cup of Nations.

Following the defeat on Sunday, 14 January 2024, Ofori was criticised by fans, but he quickly pointed out that his defence did not do their jobs properly.

Source: Briefly News