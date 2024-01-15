Richard Ofori has defended himself after Ghana lost their match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The Orlando Pirates goalkeeper said his team players let him down by the goalpost during their match against Cape Verde

Ofori stated that his focus is now on the upcoming second match after their 1-2 defeat on Sunday, 14 January

Richard Ofori spoke on Ghana's defeat at the Africa Cup of Nations. Image: @rich.ofori

Source: Instagram

Richard Ofori has spoken about Ghana's defeat at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday, 14 January.

Ghana goalkeeper defends himself

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori has reacted to the Black Stars' loss against Cape Verde after the AFCON match. Ghana lost the match 1-2 and even failed to secure a point.

The team is currently in Ivory Coast and is preparing for Group B fixtures. They have upcoming matches against Egypt and Mozambique.

Speaking to Graphic, Ofori said his team players let him down, leading to him failing to block those two goals. Ofori stated that his focus is now on the upcoming second match.

“The ball was bouncing in front of me. And the ball was also going far away from me. So, I needed to stretch and just direct the ball to the side. Unfortunately, my players were not there to block. It happens in the game, and we need to concentrate and focus on the second game. That’s the most important thing.”

