Ghanian Shot-Stopper Richard Ofori Is a Wanted Man After Leaving Soweto Giants Orlando Pirates
- Richard Ofori has options on the table after the Ghanian goalkeeper left Orlando Pirates at the end of last season
- The 30-year-old is a target for Chippa United and SuperSport United, while there is also reported overseas interest
- Local football fans took to social media to thank Ofori for his time at Pirates, while others suggested a new club for the Ghanian
Ghanian goalkeeper Richard Ofori could soon find himself at a new club following his exit from Orlando Pirates.
The former Pirates goalkeeper is a reported target for SuperSport United and Chippa United, who face losing shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali.
Richard Ofori has options
Clubs are interested in Ofori, according to the tweet below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
According to a Soccer Laduma source, Ofori has not only has options from local clubs, but there is also overseas interest.
The source said:
"If it happens that he can't join a PSL club, then he still has teams interested in him from Europe and the Middle East."
Fans thanked Ofori
Local football fans took to social media to say Ofori has options, while Bucs supporters thanked the shot-stopper who left Pirates alongside fellow custodian Siyabonga Mpontshane.
Pule Molelekoa thanked Ofori:
"Thank you so much, Ofori. For your time as an Orlando Pirates soldier."
Matakanye Robert Matak'z named a few destinations:
"SuperSport United and Chippa United are looking for goalkeepers."
Mondli Dollie made a suggestion:
"Chiefs must take him."
Mfanafuthi Gumbi prasied Ofori:
“Thanks again.”
Matlou Michael is happy Ofori has left:
"Good."
Richard Ofori opens up about Ghana's defeat
As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori said his players did not offer him enough protection during their 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the 2024 Afcon.
The 30-year-old Ghanian shot-stopper said his players did not react appropriately to prevent Cape Verde's goals during the group stage match on Sunday, 14 January 2024.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za