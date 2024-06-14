Richard Ofori has options on the table after the Ghanian goalkeeper left Orlando Pirates at the end of last season

The 30-year-old is a target for Chippa United and SuperSport United, while there is also reported overseas interest

Local football fans took to social media to thank Ofori for his time at Pirates, while others suggested a new club for the Ghanian

Richard Ofori is not short of options after his Orlando Pirates exit. Image: ROfori31/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Ghanian goalkeeper Richard Ofori could soon find himself at a new club following his exit from Orlando Pirates.

The former Pirates goalkeeper is a reported target for SuperSport United and Chippa United, who face losing shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali.

Richard Ofori has options

Clubs are interested in Ofori, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, Ofori has not only has options from local clubs, but there is also overseas interest.

The source said:

"If it happens that he can't join a PSL club, then he still has teams interested in him from Europe and the Middle East."

Fans thanked Ofori

Local football fans took to social media to say Ofori has options, while Bucs supporters thanked the shot-stopper who left Pirates alongside fellow custodian Siyabonga Mpontshane.

Pule Molelekoa thanked Ofori:

"Thank you so much, Ofori. For your time as an Orlando Pirates soldier."

Matakanye Robert Matak'z named a few destinations:

"SuperSport United and Chippa United are looking for goalkeepers."

Mondli Dollie made a suggestion:

"Chiefs must take him."

Mfanafuthi Gumbi prasied Ofori:

“Thanks again.”

Matlou Michael is happy Ofori has left:

"Good."

Richard Ofori opens up about Ghana's defeat

As Briefly News reported, Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori said his players did not offer him enough protection during their 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the 2024 Afcon.

The 30-year-old Ghanian shot-stopper said his players did not react appropriately to prevent Cape Verde's goals during the group stage match on Sunday, 14 January 2024.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News