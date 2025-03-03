Nabi Responds After Being Asked if Ribeiro Should Be Named Best Player in PSL

Nasreddine Nabi heaped praises on Lucas Ribeiro Costa after being asked if it's too early to consider him as the Footballer of the Season in the Premier Soccer League

The South American star made the difference during Mamelodi Sundowns' win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership over the weekend

The Brazilian forward is currently the highest goal scorer in the South African top flight league with his teammate at Sundowns following him closely in second place

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi shared his thoughts when asked if it is too soon to consider Lucas Ribeiro Costa as the Footballer of the Season in the Premier Soccer League.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star has been crucial for the Brazilians, especially in most of their big matches this season. He scored the only goal in Sundowns' win over Amakhosi in the Betway Premiership, he also scored a brace when Masandawana thrashed Orlando Pirates.

The Brazilian star currently sits on top of the highest goalscoring chart in the PSL with 12 goals, with Iqraam Rayners closely with nine.

Lucas Ribeiro celebrates with Iqraam Rayners after scoring Mamelodi Sundowns only goal against Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership.

Nabi reacts to Ribeiro's chances of winning PSL Best Player award

According to iDiskiTimes, Nabi failed to give a precise answer when asked if Ribeiro is the frontrunner for the Player of the Season award in the PSL rather the Tunisian gaffer hails the Brazilian forward.

The former AS FAR Rabat admitted that the Sundowns star is the type of player all teams would wish to have in their squad.

Nasreddine Nabi hails Lucas Ribeiro after Mamelodi Sundowns win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League.

“Ribeiro is the type of player every coach would love to have on their team because he’s a game-changer,” Nabi said when asked if it’s too soon to consider the Brazilian for Footballer of the Season award in the PSL.

“It’s also great for the league to have players like him, as it makes the league more appealing to sponsors and fans alike. And beyond being an exceptional player, he’s also a remarkable person.”

Nabi when asked about the performance of his players against the defending champions, started by congratulating the Brazilians for claiming all three points but was frustrated that his team didn't get something from the match.

“First of all, congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns for securing the three points. I feel frustrated for my players, the fans, and everyone who supports Kaizer Chiefs today,” Nabi said.

“We believe we put in a strong performance that deserved a better outcome, but that’s football, and we have to accept it.”

Kaizer Chiefs next match in the league will be a mid-week fixture against Magesi FC, before facing Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup.

