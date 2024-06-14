Clayton Daniels, a former Bafana defender, said Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis must ignore interest from Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns

Daniels said the 22-year-old Appollis needs regular game time to continue his development as a player

Local football fans took to social media to agree with Daniels, while some said Appollis should leave Polokwane

Polokwane City star Oswin Appollis is wanted by PSL clubs. Image: oswinappollis_11/Instagram

Clayton Daniels, a former Bafana Bafana defender, said Polokwane City midfielder Oswin Appollis must avoid clubs such as Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 22-year-old star caught the eye of the PSL giants after a breakthrough season with Polokwane, while Chiefs have made their interest public.

Clayton Daniels said Appollis must still develop

Watch Daniels speak about Appollis in the video below:

Speaking to Goal.com, Daniels said Appollis must get more minutes on the field, while Polokwane coach Phuti Mohape said they will only listen to overseas clubs.

Daniels said:

"I don't say he must go to a club that's too big because it's going to limit his game time; he needs to play a lot more football."

Fans are divided

Local football fans took to social media to add Appollis to their wishlists, while others agreed with Daniels.

Keketso Lordkez Moleko says Chiefs will be a good move:

"Chiefs are in the rebuilding phase once again. So I think he will get an opportunity to play there."

Boitumelo Mbetsi disagrees with Daniels:

"He will definitely play at Chiefs."

Tumi Desbakos said Pirates is the right choice:

"True, he better join Pirates."

Andrew Monota agreed with Daniels:

"Very true, because you'll be told to fight for the starting line-up with regular players."

Lesiba HM said Appoliis must stay:

“Indeed, he must stay in Polokwane”

Stellenbsoch FC target Polokwane City defender

As reported by Briefly News, Stellenbosch FC has shown an interest in Polokwane City defender Thabang Matuludi.

The Winelands want to add quality to their team after qualifying for the CAF Confederation Cup last season.

