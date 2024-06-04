Polokwane City right-back Thabang Matuludi has emerged as a target for Stellenbosch FC next season

The Winelands side are looking to add quality to their side after qualifying for the CAF Confederations Cup

Football fans took to social media to praise Stellies' pursuit of the player many are calling the best right-back in Mzansi

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has identified Polokwane City Thabang Matuludi as a transfer target. Image: StellenboschFC/Twitter and thabang_matuludi/Instagram

After finishing third in the PSL, Stellenbosch FC wants to improve its squad by adding talented Polokwane City defender Thabang Matuludi.

The Winelands side has shown an interest in the 25-year-old Matuludi, and they also hope to keep midfielder Jayden Adams at the club.

Stellenbosch FC wants a stronger squad

Stellies are interested in Matuludi, according to the tweet below:

A Briefly News source said the club is looking to add quality to the squad, including the player from Polokwane, who faces a battle to keep star player Oswin Appolis.

The source said:

"The club had a great season and wants to improve to achieve higher goals. Next season is expected to be a massive one for the club, seeing how they want to improve on losing out on second, the Nedbank Cup defeat and of course, they will be playing in a CAF tournament, so they need a strong squad."

Fans praise Matuludi

Local football lovers took to social media to say that Stellies identified the right player for their squad.

Thando Makaula is unsure:

"I've never seen this guy play, but I've heard a lot of good things about him."

Musanda Wa Thathe is against the move:

"He must stay there. He is just an average player."

Tlhalefo Boikgantsho Nape rates Matuludi:

"Best RB in South Africa."

Tash Bargos Sparano is a fan:

"One of the best defenders currently in the PSL."

Atlegang Sekele amdires Matuludi:

"This guy is too good. I wish Sundowns sign him."

