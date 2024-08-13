With the new season about to start, PSL stars have their eyes set on the top awards, including the Golden Glove Award

Briefly News takes a look at some of the candidates who are likely to make a push for the top goalkeeping award

Bafana Bafana skipper and Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams won the title last season after Masandawana conceded the least goals in the league, 11

The PSL Golden Glove Award is given to the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets during the league campaign, an accolade won by Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams last season.

With the 2024/2025 PSL season around the corner, Briefly News has examined some candidates hoping to win the award for the best shot-stopper in Mzansi.

Stellenbosch FC goalkeeper Sage Stephens and Mamelodi Sundowns star Ronwen Williams will be gunning for the PSL Golden Glove Award next season. Image: StellenboschFC and Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Contenders for the PSL Golden Glove Award

Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Williams has returned to training ahead of next season, according to the tweet below:

The current holder of the title will miss the start of the new campaign to recover from a shoulder injury properly.

After Sundowns reinforced their defence with Kegan Johannes and Aseko Tiwani, the Bafana Bafana skipper will be the favourite to win the PSL Golden Glove Award.

Sage Stephens (Stellenbosch FC)

The 33-year-old pushed was Williams' closest competition last season and will be looking to land the top goalkeeping prize next season.

Last season, Stellenbosch impressed several local fans after finishing third in the log, and they will be looking to prove they can reach greater heights.

Fiacre Ntwari (Kaizer Chiefs)

Despite having Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Peterson in their squad, Kaizer Chiefs signed Rwandan shot-stopper Ntwari from PSL rival TS Galaxy.

The 24-year-old has been backed by his former coach, Sead Ramovic, to be a star at Amakhosi, and this season will be his first chance to repay that faith.

Sipho Chaine (Orlando Pirates)

After Richard Ofori left Pirates at the end of last season, 26-year-old Chaine became the senior member of the squad and will face competition from teammate Meliusi Buthelezi.

Chaine started in the poles during the 3-1 MTN8 quarter-final victory over SuperSport United and hopes to keep his starting position throughout the season.

Darren Keet (Cape Town City)

Cape Town City has improved throughout its squad with several transfers, but it has kept its faith in goalkeeper Darren Keet.

If the Citizens' new signings take to the ground running, the 35-year-old has an outside of finishing at the top of the goalkeeping charts.

Chippa United priced their star goalkeeper at R35 million

As reported by Briefly News, Chippa United has placed an R35 million price tag on Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

The Nigerian shot-stopper has expressed his desire to leave the PSL side amid interest from Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Source: Briefly News