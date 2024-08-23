Orlando Pirates have welcome back one of the players they released at the end of the 2023-24 season

The Buccaneers offered the South African a new role at the club as they prepare for the CAF Champions League preliminary round

The Soweto giants' decision to bring back their former player sparked different reactions from fans on social media

Former Orlando Pirates Siyabonga Mpontshane has made a surprising return to the Buccaneers months after being released by the Soweto giants.

The South African goalkeeper was among the players the Bucs showed the exit doors after the end of last season.

Mpontshane spent nine seasons with the Soweto-based team before it was confirmed that he would no longer be a part of the team at the end of the last campaign.

Jose Riveiro's Orlando Pirates welcome former goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane back to the club months after being released alongside other players. Photo: Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

Mpontshane returns to Orlando Pirates for new role

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Mpontshane has returned to Orlando Pirates as an assistant goalkeeper coach months after leaving the club as a free agent.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The 38-year-old was tipped to continue his football career outside the Bucs, but he has decided to end his playing career and switched to coaching.

The South African shot-stopper will work alongside Pirates' current Goalkeeper Coach, Tyron Damons, and has started his new role ahead of the club's second-leg CAF Champions League preliminary round clash against Madagascar champion Disciples FC.

Reactions as Mpontshane assumes new role at Pirates

SKmtshali reacted:

"Hebana for real ? A good servant I guess."

BabonkeL said:

"This is why Orlando pirates is the best team in SA."

TheRealPholosho commented:

"I applaud this appointment👏🏾 Loyalty must be appreciated. He has been a true professional in the decade he spent at Pirates 🤝🏾🖤🤍⚽"

TVeleleni wrote:

"Jose is going to take more trophies this season."

KaniMolise shared:

"I knew it. I saw him in the ranks during preseason training. I'm glad."

Bafana Bafana star dumps Pirates for PSL rivals

In a related publication, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana star Azola Matrose has left Orlando Pirates to join Premier Soccer League rivals ahead of the forthcoming season.

Chippa United has announced the permanent signing of Matrose from Orlando Pirates for an undisclosed fee.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News