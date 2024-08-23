Eric Tinkler has shared what teams in the Betway Premier Soccer League should do to end Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance ahead of the new season

The South African tactician mentioned the likes of Cape Town City, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are clubs that can compete with the Brazilians

The Mzansi mentor also sent a strong message to the players in all the teams in the PSL, discussing how they could contribute to the movement

South African coach Eric Tinkler has explained what clubs like Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Cape Town City, and the rest of the team need to do to end Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance in the Premier Soccer League.

The Brazilians have won the PSL title for seven consecutive seasons. The last time they failed to win the league was in the 2016-17 campaign when Bidvest Wits won.

There have been calls for other teams in the South African league to step up and challenge Masandawana's seven-year dominance.

Eric Tinkler opens up on how top clubs in the Betway Premier Soccer League can end Mamelodi Sundowns' dominance in the South African league. Photo: @CapeTownCityFC.

Tinkler charges teams in PSL to compete with Sundowns

According to iDiskiTimes, during an interview with journalists, Tinkler charged up clubs in the PSL, especially top sides like Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, to challenge Sundowns in the South African league this forthcoming season.

The South African tactician believes it's up to the players in other clubs to raise their game and highlight the coaches' good work.

"We have to increase the level. Mamelodi Sundowns are walking with leagues at this point. All of us – Cape Town City, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, everybody – we have to raise the level," the Cape Town City manager said.

"But it's not us as managers only. Yes, we, as coaches, have to increase the level, but the ones who perform on the pitch are not us; it's the players. They're going to have to raise their game.

"You want to put bums in seats, you want to compete against the Brazilians, you've got to increase your level individually."

