South African international Azola Matrose has left Orlando Pirates to join Premier Soccer League rivals ahead of the forthcoming season.

Matrose initially joined the Buccaneers from Chippa United in 2022 after an impressive performance in the 2021-22 campaign but was loaned back to the Chilli Boys that summer to get more playing time.

The 21-year-old midfielder returned to his parent club last season but struggled with injury, which hindered his chances of breaking into the first team. He featured heavily for the Buccaneers' DDC team last campaign.

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Chippa United has announced the permanent signing of Matrose from Orlando Pirates for an undisclosed fee.

Chippa chairman Chippa Mpengesi confirmed Matrose's move in an official statement posted on the club's X (formerly known as Twitter) handle on Thursday afternoon.

"Chippa United FC is delighted to announce the return of Azola Matrose, who has signed a three-year contract with a two-year option," he said.

"We are excited to have him back after his transfer to Orlando Pirates FC."

Mpengesi also appreciates the Buccaneers for their action during the transfer process of the Bafana Bafana star.

"We would like to thank Orlando Pirates FC for the smooth and healthy business relationship during this transfer," he added.

"Azola's return marks an important moment for our club as he will play a big role in the upcoming 2024/25 Betway premiership season."

