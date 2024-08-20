Orlando Pirates' performance in the first leg of the CAF Champions League has been criticised by the club's former player

The Buccaneers were favourites in the opening fixture against Disciples FC, but ended the game in stalemate

The club legend also explained why he's worried that the team might eventually be knocked out of the competition

Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi has sent a strong warning to his former team after their poor performance in their first game in the CAF Champions League over the weekend.

The Premier Soccer League giants faced Madagascan side Disciples FC in the qualifying round of the Champions League, with the first leg ending in a goalless draw in Mauritius on Sunday, August 18.

The Buccaneers were tipped as the favourites to qualify for the next round, but their performance against the Madagascar champions proved otherwise, as their performance was disappointing.

Orlando Pirates played out a goalless draw against Disciples FC in the first leg of the qualifying round of the CAF Champions League. Photo: @GOALcomSA.

Source: Twitter

Pirates Legend warns Buccaneers after dull CAFCL opener

In an interview with iDiskiTimes, Vilakazi commented on Orlando Pirates' performance in the first leg of the preliminary stage against Disciple FC.

The former South African international is disappointed that his former club didn't perform well in the first leg and has sent a clear warning to the players and coaches ahead of the second leg.

"I'm disappointed because I can't say that Pirates can reach the quarterfinals while they are playing like this in the qualifying stages of the group stage," the former Bafana Bafana midfielder told iDiskiTimes.

"There is no time because if you're still playing like this, you will be knocked out and complain that you want to play in the African Football League while you are busy warming up here.

"You must take every game seriously when you want to play with the big teams. They played like they were tired and just wanted to play the match and finish."

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star also explained why the Soweto giants need to take the second leg seriously, as they are the team under pressure to win.

"My worry is that if these guys can get a similar chance and manage to punish us, we are out," he added.

"Another thing is that it is a draw, and who is under pressure? It's Orlando Pirates."

Orlando Pirates are impressed with their new signing

Briefly News earlier reported that Pirates have been impressed with new signing Gilberto since he arrived at the club from Petro de Luanda earlier this summer.

Coach Jose Riveiro called the Angolan international ‘humble’ and said he has quickly acclimated himself with his new teammates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News