Maresca Explains Why Chelsea Lost to Man City, Speaks on Sterling’s Decision
- Enzo Maresca has reacted to Chelsea's loss to Manchester City in the English Premier League on Sunday evening
- The Italian manager explained why the Blues lost the Cityzens despite having a good performance in the game
- The former Manchester City assistant manager also commented on the issues involving Raheem Sterling
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has explained why his team lost to Manchester City in their opening game of the 2024-25 English Premier League.
Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic scored were on the scoresheets for the Cityzens as they defeated the Blues at Stamford Bridge.
Maresca explains why Chelsea lost to Man City
In an interview with SkySports as per BBC Sports, Maresca claimed he is happy with his team's performance, but their inability to take their chances cost them the game.
"I think we competed very well for much of the game. We were similar, if not better," the former Manchester City assistant manager said.
"The performance was there, but we didn't take the chance. Probably the big difference was inside the box. I'm quite happy in terms of performance.
"For me, the important thing is to create chances. We didn't score, but we created chances."
Maresca speaks on his decision on Sterling
The Italian manager also broke his silence on his decision to leave out Raheem Sterling from the squad that faced Manchester City.
The former Sevilla midfielder confirmed that it was a tactical decision, not more than that.
"To be honest, I didn't see the statement. I have nothing to say. It was a tactical decision, no more than that," he said.
"In the next day, we will clarify in case we need to. I have been clear; it's a tactical decision. I didn't see it."
Why Chelsea want to sell Gallagher
Briefly News had earlier reported why Chelsea want to sell Gallagher despite his impressive performances throughout the last term.
The England international was one of Mauricio Pochettino's consistent performers in a side that took a while before getting into form.
He has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid as the Blues try to conform to the Profit and Sustainability rules.
