Maresca Explains Why Chelsea Lost to Man City, Speaks on Sterling’s Decision

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has explained why his team lost to Manchester City in their opening game of the 2024-25 English Premier League.

Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic scored were on the scoresheets for the Cityzens as they defeated the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca and Pep Guardiola embrace prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester City FC at Stamford Bridge on August 18, 2024 in London, England. Photo: Chris Lee.

Source: Getty Images

Maresca explains why Chelsea lost to Man City

In an interview with SkySports as per BBC Sports, Maresca claimed he is happy with his team's performance, but their inability to take their chances cost them the game.

"I think we competed very well for much of the game. We were similar, if not better," the former Manchester City assistant manager said.

"The performance was there, but we didn't take the chance. Probably the big difference was inside the box. I'm quite happy in terms of performance.

"For me, the important thing is to create chances. We didn't score, but we created chances."

Maresca speaks on his decision on Sterling

The Italian manager also broke his silence on his decision to leave out Raheem Sterling from the squad that faced Manchester City.

The former Sevilla midfielder confirmed that it was a tactical decision, not more than that.

"To be honest, I didn't see the statement. I have nothing to say. It was a tactical decision, no more than that," he said.

"In the next day, we will clarify in case we need to. I have been clear; it's a tactical decision. I didn't see it."

