After beating Australia 33-7 in the first Test, the Springboks expect a backlash from the Wallabies in the follow-up clash on Saturday, 17 August 2024, in Perth

Salmaan Moerat, who will captain the side, expects both teams to be in desperate need of a victory in their Rugby Championship encounter

Local fans backed the Boks on social media, while others said they are more looking forward to how the team will perform after ten changes were made ahead of the match

The Springboks and Australia will both be desperate to walk away with a victory in the Rugby Championship Test match on Saturday, 17 August 2024, in Perth.

Skipper Salmaan Moerat said the Boks expect a scrappy affair after the side beat the Wallabies 33-7 in Brisbane on Saturday, 10 August.

The Springboks will be desperate to beat Australia according to skipper Salmaan Moerat. Image: Morgan Hancock.

Source: Getty Images

Following the comprehensive victory in Brisbane, the Boks made ten changes to the side, causing some fans to believe the world champions are not treating the match seriously.

Salmaan Moerat expects a 'desperate' Australia

Moerat talks about the upcoming match against Australia in the tweet below:

According to the SA Rugby website, Moerat said the Boks would fight for victory, and he also looks forward to wearing the armband after his debut against Portugal.

Moerat said:

"Australia will be desperate to turn things around, and we are well aware of that, so our challenge will be to be equally as desperate, if not more desperate, on Saturday. That said, it could be a long day for us if we don't pitch up with a desperate mindset. This is a big occasion for both teams, and the side that arrives there mentally and physically ready will take it on the day.

Fans are cautious

Local rugby fans supported the Springboks on social media, while others said they would monitor the new faces in the squad closely.

Shirl Miles backed the Boks:

"All the best, BOKKE. Good luck, and make SA proud."

Sean Reid is cautious:

"Hope this team stands up and makes themselves proud. I'm a bit nervous about all the changes.

Enrico Thorne has other ambitions:

"I'm not worried about win or lose anymore. I'm just curious to see these combinations. Almost every player on the team can confidently play two or more positions. Mad depth."

Rochella Ma is a fan:

"Good luck, my boytjies."

Rebecca Coleman is impatient:

"So excited. I don't care about the forecasted storm! Flipping cannot wait, man."

Lukhanyo Am looks forward to his Springbok return

As reported by Briefly News, versatile Bok star Lukhanyo Am said he is looking forward to playing for the Springboks again after being named in the starting line-up to face Australia.

The Rugby Championship Test on Saturday, 17 August 2024, will mark the return of the injury-plague 30-year-old.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News