Lukhanyo Am is excited to play for the Boks again and will get his chance against Australia on Saturday, 17 August 2024

The 30-year-old centre has 35 caps for the world champions but has been kept out of the side recently after struggling with injuries

Local rugby fans praised Am on social media, calling him the best centre in the world, and they are excited to see him play again

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

After recovering from injury, Lukhanyo Am will return for the Springboks when they face Australia on Saturday, 17 August 2024, in Perth.

The defending world champions will face Australia in the second Rugyb Championship Test after beating them 33-7 in Brisbane on Saturday, 10 August.

Lukhanyo Am is excited to play for the Springboks again. Image: Craig Mercer/MB Media and Fiona Goodall.

Source: Getty Images

Am will be part of the starting line-up, which will include two new faces, Morne van den Berg and Ruan Nortje, while Salmaan Moerat will captain the side against Australia.

Lukhanyo Am is raring to go

Am speaks about his Bok return in the tweet below:

According to SportsWire, Am, who returned to the squad ahead of the series against Ireland in July 2024, said he is excited to play again after recovering from injury.

Am said:

"Injuries have undoubtedly disrupted my rhythm, but they're an unfortunate part of the game. I'm grateful for the opportunity to return and play at centre in this match."

Fans cannot wait to see Am's return

Local rugby fans expressed their excitement about seeing Am play again after calling him the best centre in the world on social media.

Lawrene Makamu is happy:

"Good to see Am back in the fold. The competition for spots in the Bok set-up is crazy, and that can only be good for our rugby."

Loyiso Floyd Loyd Gantana is a fan:

"Great player and centre, can play both positions."

Carlton Esbagh says Am is unlucky:

"Am is the best 13 in the world, but he will never get a chance because Jessie is good."

Noel Erasmus is excited:

"Excited to see the game, good luck, Bokke."

Johnny Brock misses another player:

"You have to feel for Andre Esterhuzein; this could have been an opportunity to put his hand up, too."

Rassie Erasmus welcomes Siya Kolisi back to Mzansi

As Briefly News reported, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has welcomed Siya Kolisi's potential return to South Africa.

The Bok skipper is rumoured to leave French side Racing Metro 92 to rejoin The Sharks, and Erasmus said it would be good to see the flanker playing in Mzansi again.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News