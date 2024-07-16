Stormers star Salmaan Moerat will be the 66th captain for the Springboks when they face Portugal on Saturday, 20 July 2024

Boks coach Rassie Erasmus named several new stars in the squad to face Portugal, while Moerat has been backed to wear the armband

Local rugby fans expressed their excitement for the changes made as they believe the Boks will display flowing and attacking rugby against the Europeans

The Springboks will have a new captain against Portugal after Salmaan Moerat was awarded the armband for the historic match on Saturday, 20 July 2024.

Moerat will become the 66th captain in Springboks' history, and the side has also welcomed new faces to the squad.

Salmaan Moerat has the backing of Rassie Erasmus

Speaking on the SA Rugby website, Erasmus said Moerat has leadership qualities, while the coach also named Lukhanyo Am in the starting line-up for the first time since his return.

Erasmus said:

"He has come through the SA Rugby ranks, and he went on to captain the Junior Springboks and SA Schools teams, as well as the DHL Stormers and Western Province, which speaks volumes about his quality as a player and a captain."

Fans are excited by the Bok squad

Local rugby fans expressed excitement on social media as they backed the world champions to deliver an attacking display against Portugal.

Awethu Amandla Zumana expects exciting play:

"This team selection is exciting; the backline looks super fast and is full of playmakers."

Vuyani Monelo is excited:

"It's a great selection of players that are hungry for success and who want to stand up and be counted."

Rikus Swart hopes to see a star get some game time:

"Very good team. I hope Sacha gets a good 40min at 10 in the second half."

Justin Hoar suggests one change:

"Siya Masuku not getting a run is a crime. Arguably the best SA flyhalf we have seen this last URC season."

Mario Williams congratulated Moerat:

"Congratulations and well done, Salmaan."

The Springboks suffered a narrow loss to Ireland

As reported to Briefly News, the Springboks suffered a last-minute loss to Ireland on Saturday, 13 July 2024.

The Springboks lost to a last-minute dropkick from Ciaran Frawley, who secured a 25-24 victory in Durban.

