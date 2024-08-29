Nasreddine Nabi was caught on camera as watch on Mamelodi Sundowns lose to Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 semi-final first leg

The Tunisian tactician is still getting himself familiar with the Premier Soccer League as he hop to return Amakhosi back to the top

The reason behind the former Young Africans mentor's decision to attend the match is yet to be confirmed

Kaizer Chiefs' new manager, Nasreddine Nabi, is getting familiar with the Premier Soccer League. He was spotted in Mamelodi Sundowns' clash with Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8.

The Brazilians were favourites to win the first leg at home, but they were surprised by the Stellies, who scored the only goal of the game to seal a 1-0 win.

Masandawana still have a chance to qualify for the final if they get a positive result against Steve Barker's men in the second leg over the weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi was spotted at the Lucas Moripe Stadium watching the clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Nabi spotted at Sundowns' match with Stellenbosch

In a viral video shared by sports journalist Ntsako Mkhari on X (formerly known as Twitter), Nabi is seen in the stands watching the thrilling clash between Sundowns and the Stellies at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday, August 28, 2024.

Fortunately, Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Fawaaz Basadien scored the game's only goal and was one of the best players on the pitch.

Nabi's reason for attending the game was not stated, but it could be for Basadien, who was linked with the Amakhosi, or to get familiar with facing the top sides in the South African league.

Reactions as Nabi was spotted in Sundowns vs Stellenbosch tie

Sfisokhambule1 said:

"Analyzing to prepare."

Voosy18 wrote:

"In the VIP suite."

Rolex947261 reacted:

"Is there any problem with Nabi attending some of the games,he want to read how other clubs are playing."

brezzada shared:

"That's what a proper coach who is new to a league should do. I just all these turn out to good results for Kaizer Chiefs when the season starts."

Nabi breaks silence on Chiefs links with Tau, Mayele

Briefly News earlier reported that Nabi has commented on the reports linking Percy Tau and Fiston Mayele to Amakhosi.

The two players are part of the players tipped to join the Glamour Boys this summer.

