Bok enforcer Eben Etzebeth has passed a late fitness test to be fit for a place on the bench against the All Blacks on Saturday, 31 August 2024

The world champions will replace Marco van Staden for the clash against the Boks' fierce rivals in Johannesburg after being cleared to play

Local fans welcomed the addition on social media, saying coach Rassie Erasmus had every intention of playing Etzebeth and was playing mind games

Eben Etzebeth will start off the bench against the All Blacks after the Bok star was medically cleared to play.

The world champion will replace Marco van Staden on the bench after coach Rassie Erasmus decided to make a late change to the Bok squad ahead of the Test on Saturday, 31 August 2024.

Bok star Eben Etzebeth will start on the bench against the All Blacks. Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images and Morgan Hancock.

Source: Getty Images

Prior to the change, Etzebeth was declared unfit to play, leading to Erasmus naming a new partnership at lock in Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ruan Nortje.

Eben Etzebeth is back for the Boks

Etzebeth's inclusion was announced on the Springboks' Twitter (X) account:

As reported on the SA Rugby website, Erasmus said Etzebeth, who celebrated Mzansi's UFC champion Dricus du Plessis' victory, will feature off the bench against the All Blacks.

Erasmus said:

"Eben has made it through training pain-free all week, so we had to make the tough call to name him in the squad at the expense of Marco. There were backup options for us at lock in the initial squad, but with Eben on the bench, we have another specialist in that position on the team."

Fans celebrate the news

Local rugby fans showed their appreciation for Etzebeth on social media, while some believe Erasmus is playing mind games.

Hugh Stiemens celebrated the news:

"Great news."

Schalk van der Merwe praised Erasmus:

"Well played, Rassie."

Jürgen Nienhaus welcomed the announcement:

"Best news of the day."

Thorne Swart said it was part of a plan:

"Mind Games by Rassie. The All Blacks practised a different defensive and attacking cos of Pieter, who moved to lock, so he had a different role. Now, at halftime, Pieter moves to his original position, and Eben comes in, then it's chaos again."

Mofokeng Elizabeth is a Bok fan:

"Springboks has good players."

A former Bok winger predicts silverware

As reported by Briefly News, former Bok winger JP Pietersen said the world champions could add more silverware to their cabinet by winning the 2024 Rugby Championship.

The current Sharks coach said he was impressed by the Boks' style of play and the quality of their squad depth.

