The Boks Make a Late Change As Eben Etzebeth Bulks Up the Bench for All Blacks Clash
- Bok enforcer Eben Etzebeth has passed a late fitness test to be fit for a place on the bench against the All Blacks on Saturday, 31 August 2024
- The world champions will replace Marco van Staden for the clash against the Boks' fierce rivals in Johannesburg after being cleared to play
- Local fans welcomed the addition on social media, saying coach Rassie Erasmus had every intention of playing Etzebeth and was playing mind games
Eben Etzebeth will start off the bench against the All Blacks after the Bok star was medically cleared to play.
The world champion will replace Marco van Staden on the bench after coach Rassie Erasmus decided to make a late change to the Bok squad ahead of the Test on Saturday, 31 August 2024.
Prior to the change, Etzebeth was declared unfit to play, leading to Erasmus naming a new partnership at lock in Pieter-Steph du Toit and Ruan Nortje.
Eben Etzebeth is back for the Boks
Etzebeth's inclusion was announced on the Springboks' Twitter (X) account:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
As reported on the SA Rugby website, Erasmus said Etzebeth, who celebrated Mzansi's UFC champion Dricus du Plessis' victory, will feature off the bench against the All Blacks.
Erasmus said:
"Eben has made it through training pain-free all week, so we had to make the tough call to name him in the squad at the expense of Marco. There were backup options for us at lock in the initial squad, but with Eben on the bench, we have another specialist in that position on the team."
Fans celebrate the news
Local rugby fans showed their appreciation for Etzebeth on social media, while some believe Erasmus is playing mind games.
Hugh Stiemens celebrated the news:
"Great news."
Schalk van der Merwe praised Erasmus:
"Well played, Rassie."
Jürgen Nienhaus welcomed the announcement:
"Best news of the day."
Thorne Swart said it was part of a plan:
"Mind Games by Rassie. The All Blacks practised a different defensive and attacking cos of Pieter, who moved to lock, so he had a different role. Now, at halftime, Pieter moves to his original position, and Eben comes in, then it's chaos again."
Mofokeng Elizabeth is a Bok fan:
"Springboks has good players."
A former Bok winger predicts silverware
As reported by Briefly News, former Bok winger JP Pietersen said the world champions could add more silverware to their cabinet by winning the 2024 Rugby Championship.
The current Sharks coach said he was impressed by the Boks' style of play and the quality of their squad depth.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za