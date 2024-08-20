JP Pietersen, a former Springbok winger, said the team has all the tools to lift the 2024 Rugby Championship title

The world champions will host New Zealand twice in the next leg of the tournament after two consecutive away victories against Australia

Local rugby fans praised the Boks on social media, saying the side has provided they have the depth and quality to win the Rugby Championship title

After their impressive victories over Australia, former winger JP Pietersen said the Springboks can go all the way in the 2024 Rugby Championship.

The current Sharks coach said he was impressed by the four-time world champions after their performances in Australia and said they can turn their good form into silverware.

JP Pietersen says the Springboks can win the 2024 Rugby Championship. Image: Visionhaus/Corbis and Andrew Redington.

Ahead of their home matches against the All Blacks, Pietersen, who scored 24 tries for the Boks, is confident Rassie Erasmus' men can lift the Rugby Championship.

JP Pietersen backs the Boks

Pietersen backed the Boks in the tweet below:

According to SportsBoom, Pietersen said the quality in depth in the Boks side has been encouraging after they beat the Wallabies after making ten changes.

Pietersen said:

"I will definitely go with the Springboks and tell you why. If you look at their performance the past weekend, their functioning at the lineouts, scrums, tackled well, and obviously their kicking game was outstanding. The funniest thing was that we had a young man at 10 in Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Handre Pollard still on the bench. Even a Malcolm Marx coming off the bench shows the depth of the Springbok team and their quality in that group."

Fans are proud of the Boks

Local rugby fans agreed with Pietersen on social media, saying the Boks have more than shown they have the skills to add more silverware to their trophy cabinet.

Victor Da Maestro Msungulwa backs the Boks:

"As long as winning remains a priority, the Boks will be great again."

Georgina Van der Merwe is a fan:

"Well done, Bokke, we are super proud of you all!"

Alan Barclay admires the Boks:

"Back-to-back wins in Australia is an excellent achievement. Despite tough conditions, the Boks were immense. A well-drilled and coached team, that's for sure."

Lynnette Johansen is excited:

"I'm super proud of the Bokke. Well done, guys. Have safe travels home, and get some well-deserved rest. I'm looking forward to Ellis Park in two weeks.

Suzanne Van Staden said the Boks have a good spirit:

"I was so afraid after the ten changes, but now I know that all our players have the same heart and are golden. Wonderful."

Rassie Erasmus welcomes Siya Kolisi back

As reported by Briefly News, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said it would be good to have Siya Kolisi playing in South Africa again.

The Bok skipper is rumoured to be leaving French side Racing Metro 92 in favour of a return to Mzansi to play for the Sharks again.

