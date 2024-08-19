Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe said he cannot wait to impress local fans when the Boks host New Zealand in the next round of the 2024 Rugby Championship

After consecutive victories over Australia, the world champions will face fierce rivals New Zealand on Saturday, 31 August 2024 and 7 September

Local fans praised the Boks on social media, backing the four-time world champions to beat New Zealand in Johannesburg and Cape Town

The Springboks are excited to face New Zealand in two home matches on Saturday, 31 August and 7 September, in the next round of the 2024 Rugby Championship.

Ahead of the matches, Bok winger Cheslin Kolbe said the side has been buoyed by their consecutive victories over Australia ahead of the double-header against the All Blacks.

Cheslin Kolbe is excited to play in front of local fans. Image: James Worsfold.

On Saturday, 17 August, the Boks beat Australia 30-12 despite making ten changes to the side with tries from Aphelele Fassi, Marco van Staden, and Malcolm Marx's brace.

Cheslin Kolbe expects a passionate home crowd

Kolbe speaks about the matches against New Zealand in the tweet below:

Speaking on the SA Rugby website, Kolbe said the Boks expect to play in front of sold-out squads to build on their winning mentality.

Kolbe said:

"It was special, but there's a lot more to come. We certainly couldn't have asked for a better start in the competition, especially since we won two games away from home, but we must progress as the competition continues. We'll keep our feet on the ground and continue working hard in the weeks leading up to the games against New Zealand in South Africa, which will be massive. We look forward to giving back to South Africa at the packed stadiums as a team."

Fans back the Boks

On social media, local rugby fans backed the world champions, saying the side can overcome their fierce rivals at home.

Mark Haydock is looking forward to the matches:

"This tour by the ABs will be a great opportunity for them to test themselves. Should be an awesome two matches."

Bruce Harrison backs the Boks:

"SA should win both at home; they're strong right now, and the All Blacks are rebuilding."

Elton Kaitu'u expects tough matches:

"The ABs will come."

Mfundiso Gaju is expected to have epic clashes:

"The game at Ellis Park in Johannesburg at the end of this month is gonna be madness, and the game in Cape Town is gonna be absolute madness."

David McLeod is a fan:

"Great Boks. Go for it. Beat the ABs in front of home-packed stadiums."

Lukhanyo Am is excited to play for the Boks again

As Briefly News reported, Lukhanyo Am is excited to wear the Bok jersey again after struggling with injuries.

The 30-year-old returned to the starting line-up during their 30-12 victory over Australia on Saturday, 17 August 2024.

