Gavin Hunt's daughter, Kaitlin, expressed her profound sadness on social media following her father's dismissal from SuperSport United

Hunt’s time at SuperSport United, marked by challenges and inconsistent results, ultimately led to his departure

Fans had mixed reactions to Hunt's sacking, with some expressing support for his future comeback

Following SuperSport United's decision to part ways with head coach Gavin Hunt after a series of disappointing results, his daughter, Kaitlin Hunt, expressed her profound sadness on social media.

Known for her unwavering support of her father's career, Kaitlin's heartfelt message resonated with many fans.

After SuperSport United parted ways with coach Gavin Hunt, his daughter, Kaitlin, expressed deep sadness on social media. Image Credit/Kaitlin Hunt.

Source: Twitter

Kaitlin Hunt's Heartfelt Message

In response to her father's departure, Kaitlin took to social media to share her feelings:

Gavin Hunt's Tumultuous Tenure at SuperSport United

Gavin Hunt's second stint at SuperSport United, which began in July 2020, faced numerous challenges.

Despite high hopes, the team struggled with consistency, finishing 7th in the league during the 2022/2023 season, just one point behind fourth place.

Yesterday, following a series of disappointing results and the team’s struggle near the relegation zone, Hunt was officially sacked.

In February 2025, Hunt reached a significant milestone, managing his 1,000th professional match in the PSL during a game against Golden Arrows.Image Credit/SuperSport

Source: Twitter

A Milestone Amidst Challenges

In February 2025, Hunt reached a significant milestone, managing his 1,000th professional match in the PSL during a game against Golden Arrows.

However, the match was marred by a power outage, leading to an unsatisfying conclusion to his landmark achievement.

Fan Reactions to Gavin Hunt's Departure

The news of Gavin Hunt's dismissal elicited a range of reactions from fans, showcasing the impact of his tenure at SuperSport United:

Tinyiko:

He'll bounce back like he never left. He's a top coach and football's seasonal, things can change."

The Zulu:

Football people are heartless.

Pompepus:

Gavin was with Black Leopards in the early years, the facilities were poor, but he still prevailed and went on to coach the biggest teams in the country. I won’t even mention the talent he’s unearthed."

Lutendo:

He must just stop hating Chiefs, otherwise, I’ll speak to Commitis to take him.

Linde Lud:

Your old man’s a slugger. He’ll be back.

Frank Muller:

It might be heavy my dear, but we have to accept it. All humans make mistakes and face disappointments; without that, we ain't human.

Miss Maada

Your dad is a real daddy! The man has done a lot for SA football. This period will soon end… just give him Pirates or Chiefs fixture, then he’ll move out of the relegation zone! 🤣🤣🤣

Mokonne:

Ever since Thomas Madigage left him, he hasn’t been the same.

4 Life Fan:

He should have known that there’s more clubs to beat than Kaizer Chiefs. 😢

Siyah:

He has played his part within South African football, a true legend 🫡😎. He needs to be involved down there at junior level…

Ashley:

Gavin shouldn’t be coaching in the PSL; he should be with institutions that have everything, 3 big teams in the PSL or somewhere in Africa.

Manas:

They sell their best players and expect to perform miracles. Sundowns development team. I agree, football is so cruel. We will miss Gavin, but something nice might happen.

SuperSport United Parts Ways with Gavin Hunt

Briefly News previously reported that SuperSport United has parted ways with head coach Gavin Hunt following a series of poor results, which left the team in the relegation zone.

