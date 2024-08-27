Stellenbosch FC has reportedly rejected a fresh bid from Kaizer Chiefs for star defender Fawaaz Basadien

The 27-year-old has attracted interest from PSL clubs after his impressive displays for the Winelands club

Local football fans say Chiefs should consider other options on social media after Stellenbosch rejected the most recent bid

Winelands side Stellenbosch FC has rejected a fresh bid from Kaizer Chiefs for defender Fawaaz Basadien.

The 27-year-old is on the list of players linked with an exit from Stellenbosch, who have already sold Iqraam Rayners and Deano van Rooyen to PSL rivals.

Kaizer Chiefs have submitted a bid for Stellenbosch FC star Fawaaz Basadien. Image: fawaazbas.

Source: Instagram

It is not the first time Stellies has rejected Chiefs' interest in Basadien, while the Soweto club is reportedly considering AmaZulu FC defender Riaan Hanamub as an alternative.

Stellenbosch FC rejects latest bid for Fawaaz Basadien

Basadien is a target for Chiefs, according to the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Soccer Laduma, Basaiden's agent, Basia Michaels, confirmed Chiefs' new bid, while Stellies have welcomed former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Brian Onyango to the club.

Michaels said:

"Stellies have rejected Chiefs' offer, yes. The figure is something I would not want to confirm as it's causing a stir."

Fans say Chiefs must move on

Local football fans voiced their frustrations over Chiefs' failed attempts to land Basadien over social media and said the Soweto giants should pursue other targets instead.

LJ Junior II says Chiefs should give up:

"Chiefs must leave Basadien."

Smido Mbona KaTshayingwe Xepula says Chiefs have options:

"Then Chiefs must go to AmaZulu for Hanamub's services."

Tiger Mosoma says Stellies will keep hold of Basadien:

"It's not about money here; Stellies boss doesn't want to let Basadien go."

Bakang Splash Sonoski says Basadien will join Chiefs:

"We will take him for free when his contract ends; just wait."

Simlindile Ayabonga Ngcongela says Stellies will regret the decision:

"They'll regret themselves one day."

Stellenbosch FC will only listen to overseas bids

As Briefly News reported, Stellenbosch FC said it would only consider overseas bids for Ivorian defender Ismael Toure.

The defender has attracted interest from local rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Sekhukhune United after his performances last season earned a nomination for the PSL Defender of the Season Award.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News