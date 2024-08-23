Coach Steve Barker said the club will only entertain bids from overseas clubs for defender Ismael Toure

The Ivorian star has attracted interest from PSL rivals, but coach Barker said they are not listening to any local offers

Local football fans took to social media, expressing doubt over Barker's words after they sold two players recently

Coach Steve Barker said that Ismael Toure will only be sold to an overseas club amid interest from PSL rivals.

According to reports, the Ivorian wants to leave Stellenbosch to follow in the footsteps of Deano van Rooyen and Iqraam Rayner, who recently left the club.

Ismael Toure will only leave for an overseas club said Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker. Image: StellenboschFC.

Following his impressive displays last season, the 26-year-old has reportedly attracted interest from Kaizer Chiefs, Sekhukhune United and Orlando Pirates.

Steve Barker opens up about Ismael Toure's future

Barker speaks about Toure in the tweet below:

According to Goal.com, Barker said the club has not received any local offers, while Brian Onyango has arrived from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Barker said:

"There are no offers for Ismail Toure. When he came to us, he expressed his dream of playing in Europe. That remains the primary objective. We're seeing growing interest from European clubs. It's unlikely we'll entertain any local offers."

Fans think Stellies will sell Toure

Local football fans took to social media saying they had doubts about Barker's words after the club recently sold Van Rooyen and Rayners.

Vince Ambience Mafa is frustrated:

"This has been the worst frustrating window for Chiefs; no team wants to let go of their players."

Msindiseni Chonco says Chiefs must try harder:

"Kaizer Chiefs must try all their best to sign Toure."

Brian Mkhize says Chiefs need other players:

"Buying this guy will be a waste. We have enough defenders now. It's time to look for a hitman."

Jabu Nkosi doubts Barker:

"He once said they'll not sell any of their stars this season; they've since sold two."

Keoagile Oreneile Neoentle thinks Stellies will sell Toure:

"Wait until Sundowns make them an offer."

