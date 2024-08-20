Eswatini side Nsingizini Hotspurs says their CAF Confederation campaign is not over despite their 3-0 loss to Stellenbosch FC in the first leg preliminary round match.

The side will face Stellies on Saturday, 24 August 2024, in Durban, and they promise they will fight for their place in the competition

Local football fans said on social media that Stellenbosh has nothing to fear as they backed the Winelands side to succeed

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Nsingizini Hotspurs coach Alexio Segion said Stellenbosch FC can expect a fight in the second leg of the CAF Confederation preliminary match.

During the first-leg match, Stellies won 3-0, putting them in a comfortable position for the second leg in Durban on Saturday, 24 August 2024.

Stellenbosch FC will not have it easy in the CAF Confederations Cup said Nsingizini Hotspurs caoch Alexio Segion. Image: StellenboschFC.

Source: Twitter

Coach Steve Barker said his side would have to be prepared for the second leg, and his caution seemed valid after Seigon sent out a warning to the PSL side.

Alexio Segion says Stellenbosch FC must be careful

Segion speaks about the CAF Confederation Cup second leg match in the tweet below:

According to SportsWire, Segion said his side will be fully motivated heading into the second leg, while Stellies has added former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Brian Onyango to its squad.

Segion said:

“We have to return to the drawing board, capitalize on what we’ve learned, and come back strong because the game is still on. We lost, but we might win this week. We take this loss as motivation.”

Fans ignore Segion’s warning

Local football fans took to social media, saying Stellenbosch has nothing to worry about ahead of their second leg.

McCarthy Praize is a Spurs fan:

“Biggest team in Eswatini.”

Lehlaka Mojapelo admires Stellies:

“Barker has definitely built a strong team here. No matter who they lose, they always rise.”

Mafestire Ta Ace Busquets respects Stellies:

“Stellies are the perfect example of a good development here in Cape Town. We produce only natural talent.”

Rizanspor says Stellies will rise:

“This season, our teams will definitely do well in CAF competitions, good results for Stellies in the first leg.”

Bheka Ngwane says Spurs has a mountain to climb:

“Wow, this team is amazing. Steve Barker is doing a tremendous job.”

PSL clubs chase Stellenbosch FC star

As Briefly News reported, Sekhukhune United has joined Kaizer Chiefs in the race for Stellenbosch FC defender Ismael Toure.

The Ivorian star has attracted interest from PSL clubs after impressive displays for the Winelands side while reports suggest he is pushing to leave the club.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News