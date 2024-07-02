Bradley Carnell, a former Bafana Bafana midfielder, has been released by MLS side St Louis City

Carnell led the side to the Western Conference title last season but failed to impress during the current campaign after only three wins out of 20 matches

Fans expressed their shock over the decision on social media as they believe Carnell was hampered by injuries and a limited squad

MLS fans are shocked after St Louis fire Bradley Carnell as coach. Image: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos

MLS side St Louis City has surprised its fans by cutting ties with former Bafana Bafana midfielder Bradley Carnell as its head coach.

Carnell led the MLS side to the Western Conference title last season but has struggled this season after only three wins from 20 matches.

Carnell has been fired by MLS side St Louis City, according to the tweet below:

According to their website, St Louis thanked Carnell for his services, while the midfielder's former international teammate Benni McCarthy has left English giants Manchester United.

St Louis' sporting director, Lutz Pfannenstiel, said:

"Unfortunately, based on our year two results to date, we believe a coaching change is in the best interest of the club as we regroup and look to improve both our performance and our results."

While Carnell endured a tough season with St Louis, fellow South African Bongokuhle Hlongwane has impressed for MLS side Minnesota United.

Fans are in shock

Football fans took to social media to express their unhappiness over St Louis' decision to fire Carnell.

Irene Donaldson is sad:

"This is so sad. Wish you all the best, coach."

Daniel Tarter defended Carnell:

"It's been a frustrating season so far, and I think he's made some tactical errors and some personnel decisions that I didn't like, but I don't think he deserved to lose his job."

Jamie Brendle felt St Louis could have waited:

"Not happy about this one. He was doing his best with what he was given to work with, and we have reinforcements in a few weeks. Unfortunately, this feels rash and impulsive."

Jessie Conley White says the wrong decision was made:

"Not happy about this at all! I wish Carnell nothing but the best! Good luck, and thank you."

William Hanners was shocked:

"Surprised by this. Figured he would've got to finish out the season."

Mzansi fans are left wanting more from Bafana squad

As Briefly News reported, local football fans expressed their unhappiness with Helman Mkhalele's squad for the Cosafa Cup.

The tournament is only allowed to feature locally based players, and fans felt Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele was wrong to leave out some big names from his squad.

