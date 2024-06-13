South African Forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane Is a Fan Favourite for American Side Minnesota United
- Mzansi forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane is a fan favourite for MLS side Minnesota United after scoring three goals in 14 matches
- The 23-year-old is the player with the most sweater sales in the Minnesota United side, while his number 21 jersey is 22nd on the list of sweater sales, topped by Lionel Messi
- Local football fans took to social media to celebrate the former Maritzburg United star and said he deserves to be in the Bafana side
Mzansi forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane's number 21 jersey is the top-selling sweater for Minnesota United.
The 23-year-old former Maritzburg United player has scored three goals in the MLS while fellow Mzansi export Cassius Mailula struggles for game time at Toronto FC.
Bongokuhle Hlongwane is popular in America
Hlongwane's jersey is top seller in America, according to the tweet below:
Hlongwane's 21 jersey is 22nd on the league's sales list, topped by football superstar Lionel Messi, while it has outsold the likes of Spaniard Sergio Busquets.
Despite his performances in the MLS, Hlongwane has yet to be able to add to his 15 caps for Bafana as coach Hugo Broos has preferred to recall Burnley striker Lyle Foster instead.
Fans praised Hlongwane
Local football fans took to social media to admire Hlongwane, and some argued about whether he should return to the Bafana side.
Banda Baza Tshula says Broos must take note:
"The Bafana coach needs to consider recalling him. He has international experience and can contribute immensely to the team."
Lisolethu Stral Mpulampula says Hlongwane failed Bafana:
"He runs like a headless chicken when he plays for Bafana Bafana. He got his chances."
Mshengu Themba criticised Hlongwane:
"I remember him against Benin at Moses Mabhida. He missed a lot of chances, and in the game against Liberia, he missed about three 1v1 chances."
Pitso Stix Mohlala rates Hlongwane:
"He's better than Mokwana."
Tavhanyani Mainganye trusts Broos:
"Let Broos do his thing; if he needs him, he will call him."
Theodore Edgar Fleurs is a fan:
"Dangerous."
KaJobe Sithole said Hlongwane is better than current Bafana stars:
"Hlongwane is far better than Mokwana, Percy Tau, and Lyle Foster. Finish and klaar."
Duncan Tladi is hopeful:
"Broos must not give up on this boy."
Siyabonga Zuma is proud:
"Our very own home brew."
Madike Shima asked a question:
"But why didn't our coach call him?"
Polokwane City star Oswin Appolis will only be sold overseas
As reported by Briefly News, Polokwane City star Oswin Appolis will only be sold to an overseas club, said coach Phuti Mohafe.
Coach Hugo Broos thanked the fans for their role in Bafana's victory over Zimbabwe in the Free State
The Bafana star has attracted interest from PSL clubs, but Mophafe said Appolis would only consider moving to Europe or America.
