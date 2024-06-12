An early strike from Iqraam Rayners and a brace from Thapelo Morena earned Bafana a 3-1 victory over Zimbabwe on Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Coach Hugo Broos praised the home crowd for giving them confidence to gain a valuable three points in the race for a spot in the 2026 Fifa World Cup

Fans took to social media to show their love for Bafana while they also praised the Free State supporters

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was delighted by the home fans. Image: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images and Richard Pelham/FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Coach Hugo Broos said the Fre State fans played a massive role in Bafana Bafana's 3-1 victory over Zimbabwe on Tuesday, 11 June 2024.

A Thapelo Morena brace and a first-minute strike from Iqraam Rayners in front of a welcoming Free State crowd earned Bafana second spot in their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying group.

Hugo Broos thanked the fans

Broos speaks about Bafana's victory in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to FARPost, Broos was happy with the result and praised the Free State support who celebrated 'Shabba Day'.

Broos said:

"An important victory. I am also happy, having played here in the stadium with a fantastic crowd; you could see what a crowd can do. For a crowd like this, you go over the limits, and we got more confidence."

Fans loved what they saw

Local football fans took to social media to support both Broos and the ecstatic crowd who watched Bafana earn a comfortable three points.

Bongani Mgubela was impressed by the fans:

"I was impressed by the Free State supporters. They're a great bunch, and more Bafana Bafana games should go there."

John Hadebe supports Broos:

"Keep up the good work, madala."

Rofhiwa Maphari prasied Broos:

"Hugo Broos is the greatest foreign coach that ever coached SA."

Ayanda YessirSkii Khoza is a fan:

"Still a long journey. Heads down."

Muzikayise Mkhaliphi Petros was delighted:

"We are very happy as well."

Bafana striker Iqraam Rayners speaks about his future

As Briefly News reported, Bafana striker Iqraam Rayners opened the door for an exit from Stellenbosch FC by saying he is unsure about his future.

The Stellies Player of the Season Award winner said he will consider his future at the Winelands club after he returns from the Bafana camp.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News