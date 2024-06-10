Free State fans were in attendance as Bafana completed a training session ahead of their match against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, 11 June 2024

The 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe is Bafana's first match in Free State since 2010

Local football fans took to social media to show their support for the national side and have backed them to beat Zimbabwe

Free State fans welcomed Bafana Bafana at the airport and the stadium. Image: BafanaBafana

Local fans flocked to the Free State Stadium on Monday, 10 June 2024, to watch Bafana Bafana train ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

The match against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, 11 June 2024, will be the first time Bafana has played in the city since the 2010 World Cup, and the fans even visited the airport to welcome their heroes.

Bafana Bafana will face Zimbabwe

Watch fans cheer on Bafana at the Free State Stadium in the video below:

A Themba Zwane goal earned Nigeria a 1-1 draw on Friday, 7 June, and Bafana will be favourites to beat Zimbabwe as they look to book a place in the 2026 World Cup.

Coach Hugo Broos could hand Relebohile Mofokeng a national debut against Zimbabwe after calling the teenage winger 'humble'.

Fans are excited

Local football fans took to social media to show their love for Bafana and have backed the side to beat Zimbabwe comfortably.

Felix Kambule criticised Bafana:

"Don't celebrate mediocrity. We should have won in Nigeria. We missed simple chances."

Levi Letsoko backed Bafana:

"Some undermined your obstacles in Nigeria. Therefore, undermining how well you did."

RambauSingo praised Zwane:

"The great Mshishi."

Simelela Msutwana says Free State will support Bafana:

"At last, yhoo. Bloemfontein people will go and support Bafana."

Issakinglehloenza Howard Hloni will be there:

"Don't worry, Bafana. As the people who love football in Bloemfontein, we've got you 100%. My tickets are ready for tomorrow."

Msawakhe Vezi gave a suggestion:

"Percy Tau's performance has declined. Hugo Broos should consider other players from the bench."

StayHome WaTlokwëng cannot wait:

"It's about to go down."

Mpumelelo Mngqingo Mdunyelwa says Free State will represent:

"Free State never failed us."

Sello Petrus Mokoena is a fan:

“All the best Bafana Bafana.”

Itumeleng Masolane made a prediction:

“Bafana 3 - 0 Zimbabwe.”

