Pitso Mosimane has suffered yet another defeat as Esteghlal Khuzestan FC manager in the Persian Gulf Pro League

The South African tactician has started his reign in the Asian league on a bad note, with two consecutive losses

Local fans have accused the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor of being a money chaser rather than focusing on coaching

South Africans have accused Pitso Mosimane of being after money since Esteghlal FC suffered back-to-back defeats under the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach on Thursday, October 31, 2024.

Mosimane was recently appointed the Iranian club coach and started his reign at the club with a 3-1 loss to Kheybar Khorramabad FC, which led to the former Al Ahly coach questioning the player's mentality.

The South African tactician failed to earn a positive result in his second game. Esteghlal were defeated 2-0 at home, with Aref Aghasi scoring a second-half brace to give Tractor FC the deserved win.

South Africans accuse Mosimane of being after money

Mosimane was without a club when he left Abha Club last season and was expected to return to the Premier Soccer League but didn't, as he was focused on making a difference outside South Africa.

The first match was seen as a welcome match to the Persian Gulf Pro League for Pitso, but his team's second loss was met with much criticism from fans, especially South Africans.

Mzansi fans, reacting to Esteghlal's second loss under Mosimane, believe the former Sundowns mentor is too focused on money rather than coaching.

BabonkeL said:

"Coaching for money is destroying Pitso's career."

popomosarwane reacted:

"Pitso should stop coaching for money and focus on club with project that suits his vision before he destroy his own legacy."

YongsHlangeni shared:

"I don't think he is still passionate about the game.. Its now about the money."

bonanijija implied:

"Pitso must take a break or retire before he ruins his reputation."

mafemvula41215 commented:

"He found Al Ahly at their pick hence he won CCL twice but jumped the ship when he realized that it was sinking to protect his reputation. He failed to win the league with AL Ahly in 2 seasons and ran away in his 3rd season after losing to Wydad Casablanca in CCL final."

Makhanyak wrote:

"He must come back to PSL and coach the team in the relegation zone."

